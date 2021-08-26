When the dust settled on a highly competitive season of girls basketball in the area, three teams held out the longest: Petersburg, Frankfort and Hampshire.
All three ended up in Charleston — the Vikings and Falcons in the Class AA tournament and the Trojans in Class AAA; fittingly, the star players from each squad garnered unanimous selection by the area’s coaches to the All-Area first team.
Frankfort guard Marié Perdew was named Player of the Year in Wednesday’s edition of the Times-News, and Petersburg forward Jenna Burgess and Hampshire guard Gracie Fields were runaway picks on the top team.
Burgess and Fields were joined by Halley Smith of Frankfort, Madi Dayton of Calvary and Kayla Lantz of Petersburg on the first team.
Keyser duo Kaili Crowl and Alexa Shoemaker, Hampshire’s Hannah Ault and Calvary’s Bethany Carrington were selected to the second squad.
Maryland schools Allegany, Fort Hill, Mountain Ridge, Northern and Southern didn’t play basketball this past winter, and the Bishop Walsh girls only played a handful of games.
As a result, head coaches from Calvary, Frankfort, Hampshire, Keyser, Moorefield and Petersburg submitted nominations and five returned ballots.
Jenna Burgess
There weren’t any players more versatile than Burgess this past season.
After being named to the second team in 2020, Burgess didn’t settle, adding an outside shot to an already impressive arsenal of athleticism, post scoring and defense.
The senior averaged 14.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.9 steals and shot 50% from the floor, for which she was named to the West Virginia All-State second team.
“She’s been a big contributor on varsity every year since she was a freshman,” Petersburg head coach Jon Webster said. “She really improved her game every year to become a more complete player. At the end of the season, she continued to add to her game, getting more confidence in her outside shot.
“She’s a good defender, and she does it without fouling which kept her on the floor. Offensively, she’s able to score from anywhere on the floor.
“Jenna is the most disciplined player I’ve ever coached, as far as her preparation. We never had to worry about her nutrition and how she ate well. She takes care of her body.”
Gracie Fields
Gracie Fields eats, sleeps and breathes basketball, and it shows.
As Hampshire’s leading scorer, the senior helped guide the Trojans back to the Class AAA state tournament for the second time in three seasons.
Beyond the stat sheet — where Fields averaged 13.2 points and 4.1 rebounds per game and made 37 3-pointers — the Hampshire standout displayed a ball-handling acumen that garnered “oohs” and “aahs” on more than one occasion.
It all starts off the court with Fields.
“She’s been my top player since she was a sophomore,” Hampshire head coach Julieanne Buckley said. “She has a work ethic like no other, she’s improved every year. Later in the season, teams knew she was the player to guard, but she didn’t let it get her down. It motivated her to get better.
“She got to states her sophomore year, and that motivated her to get back. There’s nobody more deserving than Gracie, she’s dedicated all of her time — in regard to strength, conditioning, skill — to get back to states.”
Halley Smith
If there was a Defensive Player of the Year award given this season, Smith would’ve been in contention for the honor.
Often regarded as one of the best on-ball defenders in the area, Smith wreaked havoc on every opposing offense she suited up against. The junior got plenty of practice, having to contend with a complete scorer like Perdew in practice everyday.
But people often forget how skilled Smith is on the other end, as she showed ability driving the basketball and outside touch when defenses sagged off of her.
“She’s been an unbelievable defender ever since the day she stepped onto the court,” Frankfort head coach Mike Miller said of Smith, who averaged 13.5 points, 2.8 assists and 3.7 steals a night. “When you look at the best players from Fairmont, Bridgeport, I’d put Halley Smith on them everyday of the week, and I know they’re gonna struggle.
“A lot of people fail to realize Halley has some offensive skills too. We needed to be more than a one-trick pony (with Perdew), and she gave us that offensive firepower.
“She’s always in the gym practicing shooting, doing all the little things. That’s why she’s on the first team.”
Madi Dayton
You’d be hard-pressed to find a player that works harder in the paint than Calvary’s Dayton.
The stats speak for themselves: 2,024 career points, 1,248 career rebounds — both second in school history — three consecutive Mason-Dixon Christian Conference titles and a state championship.
A year after appearing on the All-Area second team, Dayton — who will be playing basketball and volleyball this year at Waynesburg — made the jump to the first team.
The senior averaged a double-double at 19.5 points and 11.8 rebounds a game, adding 4.8 assists and four steals per game over the course of 2021.
“She’s just relentless, the ball was hers,” Calvary head coach Shawn Ricker said. “She won’t stop until she gets every rebound.
“Repeating as All-Area means everything for Calvary. We’re a small school, and we don’t really get a lot of recognition for basketball. It’s a great accomplishment for the girls that came before her that paved the way. It means a lot to be respected by the area.”
Kayla Lantz
Throughout the past few years, Petersburg has earned a reputation as one of the hardest-playing teams around. All loose balls are theirs. That mentality begins with Lantz, who seemed to have a motor that never stopped.
And on offense, when Petersburg entered unchartered territory advancing to the state tournament in Charleston for the first time since 2007, Lantz took it upon herself to shoulder the burden.
After tallying nine points in a win against Charleston Catholic and 13 versus Wyoming East in the state semifinals, Lantz was named to the Class AA All-Tournament team.
For the second year in a row, Lantz has landed on the All-Area first team.
“She contributed a lot there these last four years as part of the core group of seniors,” Webster said of Lantz, who averaged 11.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.5 steals a game. “She’s one of the best on-ball defenders I’ve been around. No matter who we were playing, we knew she could guard their best player.
“She got stronger with the ball and improved her outside shot, but it all starts with her defense. She played really hard, but she also practiced really hard.”
Kaili Crowl
No matter who was on the other end of the court, Crowl was a match-up nightmare.
A tall, long forward who also happens to be a pure outside shooter, the senior commanded constant attention by opposing defenses, evident by her near-double-double averages of 11 points and eight rebounds a game.
In Keyser’s biggest game of the season, Crowl shined the brightest, tallying a team-high 20 points in the co-regional final against undefeated North Marion.
“I thought she had a really nice season,” Keyser head coach Josh Blowe said. “She defended well and her shooting came on late in the season with some big games for us.
“She provided a lot of offense and defense these last four years.”
Hannah Ault
The Hampshire point guard may be the lone sophomore on the list, but she certainly didn’t look like an underclassman this season.
Ault may not be the tallest or the fastest player on the court, but she knows how to exploit opposing defenses. On the other end of the court, the sophomore took major strides between her maiden year and this one, becoming more reliable in all phases.
With an average of 8.4 points, 2.6 assists and 1.7 steals per game along with 34% shooting from beyond the arc, Ault is well-deserving of her spot on the second team.
“Hannah had a breakout year this year,” Buckley said. “She had several really good games. She knew her weaknesses from her freshman year, and she worked to become a better defender and consistently put the ball in the basket.
“She’s fun to watch, she gives 110% and I’m excited to have two more years with her. You would think with her size, it would be a disadvantage, but nobody who watches her film or sees her play says anything about her size with how she makes up for it.”
Alexa Shoemaker
There may be players who averaged more points or rebounds during the 2021 season, but few had bigger moments than Shoemaker.
With the clock draining in a heated battle between the Golden Tornado and Hampshire in March, and with Keyser trailing by two, Shoemaker drilled a clutch triple at the buzzer for a 40-39 victory that sent the home faithful into a frenzy.
And in another defensive battle against a good Pendleton County team a week later, Shoemaker made multiple clutch buckets down the stretch to secure the win — she had 18 of the Golden Tornado’s 38 points on the night.
Shoemaker still looked good on paper too, she averaged 10 points and seven rebounds a game, as she landed on the All-Area second squad.
“She shot the ball really well,” Blowe said. “She was really confident in her shot, there was a stretch of four or five games in the middle of the season where she averaged 18 points and 10 rebounds per game.
“We tried to get her off the ball more this year, but she could handle the ball for us when we needed. A real jack of all trades, could plug her in wherever we needed.”
Bethany Carrington
Few players around the area have more potential than Calvary’s ultra-talented freshman.
Carrington has the size to rise over most post players for rebounds, yet possess the skill to dribble through a host of defenders and either put the ball in the cup or dish it to a cutting teammate for the assist.
The first-year had some pretty big shoes to fill, taking over the point guard duties after the graduation of Calvary’s all-time leading scorer Macy Ricker, and she didn’t disappoint.
With an average of 14.4 points, eight rebounds, 4.3 assists and three steals per contest during her first season at the school in Cresaptown, Carrington earned a second-team nod.
“It’s a major accomplishment to be All-Area as a freshman,” Ricker said. “Bethany had one of the best years a freshman has ever had at Calvary. She works hard at improving all areas of her game year-round and we are expecting her to come out this season even better and more confident.”
