WESTERNPORT — Five people were arrested early Wednesday when police raided a Westernport home, the culmination of a two-month investigation into burglaries in the Georges Creek area, the Allegany County Sheriff's Office said.
Police said Austin Michael Harrison, 22, and Meredith Margaret Lynn Grimm, 20, were each charged with first-degree burglary, theft $1,500 to under $25,000 and fourth-degree burglary when deputies executed a warrant at a home on Front Street in Westernport.
Police said several burglary and theft cases are expected to be closed as a result of the arrests and deputies were working with West Virginia authorities to pursue information gained from the investigation. Additional arrests were likely, police said.
Suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia were also found at the residence, police said, leading to the arrests of Samantha L. Kessel, 38, Westernport; Tianna A. Haslacker, 26, Romney, West Virginia; and Tyler Scott Harris, 23, Keyser, West Virginia, on drug charges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.