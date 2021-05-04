OAKLAND — An electric meter was pulled from the wall during a burglary of the Oakland Golf Course and Shrimp on the Barbie restaurant that was discovered Sunday when an employee reported for work, according to Oakland City Police and the Garrett County Sheriff's Office.
Investigation determined the break-in occurred at 4:24 a.m. when entry was made through a rear patio door after the electric meter was pulled from a panel wall to disrupt electrical service to the business.
Once inside the property at 433 North Bradley Lane, suspects forced open various doors, stole the cash drawer from the restaurant and damaged an electronic juke box and a dart board game. Money was removed from the devices, police said.
Anyone with information about the suspects or burglary is asked to contact Oakland City Police at 301-334-2100 or the sheriff's office at 334-1911.
