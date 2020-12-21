BURLINGTON, W.Va. — The head of Burlington United Methodist Family Services provided more insight into the organization's COVID-19 policies and procedures after an internal email circulated on social media over the weekend.
In the email, the nonprofit's human resources manager Cyndi Drury tells employees that a "staffing crisis" created by the ongoing pandemic has led them to institute emergency guidelines that took effect Friday.
Per the email, symptom-free employees awaiting test results must work their next scheduled shift. Negative employees are expected to report, as are asymptomatic positive workers. Those with COVID-19 who are experiencing mild, moderate, or lingering symptoms must also report, the email says, and those who are severely ill "will be required to come back to work as soon as your severe symptoms have lessened."
"Right now we are able to ask that even staff with severe symptoms report work (sic) because we are in such a crisis, please do not make us bring those co-workers back if you are able bodied to be here," the email reads.
Burlington CEO Christopher Mullett confirmed the veracity of the email for the Times-News during a Monday afternoon phone interview, and noted that he understands the strong response the message received from the public.
Mullett said the guidelines listed affected their "essential direct care employees," and comply with directives from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state mandates certain ratios of staff to clients in their care, Mullett said, for the safety of the youth they serve. Those guidelines differ depending on the severity of the conditions the patients have.
While he'd approved the content of the directive that Drury sent, Mullett said, a portion of the email that stated that the administration "cannot guarantee negative employees will not be required to work with positive staff or kids" was incorrect.
"She sent that out for approval, and didn't get the approval of everybody," Mullett said. "And that was the one wrong statement. That has never happened and will never happen."
However, Mullett said, they are contending with a staffing shortage. As Mineral County's COVID-19 numbers have risen sharply, he said, they've seen both more of their own staff and the residents they serve testing positive for the coronavirus, as well as having to quarantine following possible exposure. Finding qualified staff on short notice is also a challenge in a field that requires extensive background checks of those employed in it, he said.
They have around 315 staff members across all their programs statewide, Mullett said, and 85 of those are employed in Mineral County's residential programs, which serve children and teens with conduct and behavioral disorders, among other concerns.
Since the start of the pandemic in March, Mullett said, 29 of their residential staff have tested positive for COVID-19, along with 29 of their young residents.
"The issue we're facing now with the staff crunch is not only the increase in the infection rate, but as the numbers in Mineral County grow, the close contacts grow, and so we've got all kinds of people out on quarantine that haven't tested positive, but we've got to quarantine them to go through the protocol," Mullett said.
"If they work in a non-infected house, then they can't come back for 10 days," he said. "When you talk about a house that has a total staff of maybe eight or nine, and then half of them are on quarantine either because they are sick, or because they got exposed to somebody who was sick, then how do you do it?"
Ultimately, he said, they are complying with public health guidelines and working to protect staff and residents alike from illness.
"Our biggest concern is that cross infection, that we're not going to put someone who does not have COVID in a COVID-infected environment, nor are we going to put somebody with COVID in a non-infected environment. We are working very hard to minimize any risk," Mullett said.
