Burlington United Methodist Family Services unveils its new group home

KEYSER, W.Va. — An old mansion that sits at the edge of Mill Meadow Park has gained new purpose as a group home for adolescent boys.
Burlington United Methodist Family Services held a ribbon cutting Friday afternoon to unveil the newly renovated Alkire Mansion, a historic landmark in Mineral County that pre-dates the Civil War. As many as seven boys between the ages of 12 and 16 will call the house their temporary home while they participate in the organization’s residential therapeutic treatment program.
Previously, the youth were housed at the organization’s Burlington campus. The newly renovated mansion features four bedrooms on the second floor, both single and double occupancy, along with living quarters for staff who stay with the boys on the weekends. Downstairs, there’s a living room, game room and kitchen with a spacious pantry.
The boys will have to earn their time spent in the recreational spaces and on the home’s front and back porches by doing chores.
Michael Price, the organization’s outgoing CEO, said the notion of buying the mansion “started as a joke” around the time SARAH’s House, which serves children in regard to allegations of sexual abuse, physical abuse, neglect, drug endangerment and witness to violence, opened in Keyser.
He recalled joking with Keyser’s mayor at the time, who offered to lease the mansion to him at the low cost of $1 for 50 years.
“I laughed and said ‘How about $2 for 100 years?,’” Price said.
As time went on, Price said he kept seeing occasional news articles pop up about the mansion potentially being torn down, and others detailing how the city was having a hard time determining what to do. He decided to consult with the organization’s CFO about the possibility of buying the property.
That’s when it became a more serious proposition, Price said.
“We priced houses in the area and thought we could invest in this, save the building, move our kids over here, and it would be a win-win for the community and for Burlington,” Price said.
On Oct. 8 last year, the mansion went up for auction, and Price successfully bid to acquire it for $25,000. In fact, he recalled, the agency was the only bidder, as others stepped down when they learned of Price’s interest in attaining the property.
The building needed massive repairs before opening, ranging from replacing the wiring to work on its walls, plumbing and more.
Price is retiring soon, concluding a 24-year career with the organization, and said the ribbon cutting was a good last feather for his cap.
“This is really an exciting moment,” Price said, saying that having their kids they serve closer to the community was a priority for him.
Price thanked all the different players involved in its renovation for “having the vision to see what was there and molding it into something beautiful that the boys will enjoy.”
“The pride these people take in the work they do is reflected in the building back here,” Price said.
Incoming CEO Christopher Mullett opened by saying he’s got big shoes to fill following in Price’s footsteps.
When he saw the listing for the job that would eventually become his, Mullett recalled, he searched the internet and the first thing he saw was a picture of the mansion the day Price bought it at auction.
“He was standing right there, bidding on this house,” Mullett said.
“The thing I’m so excited about in Burlington is represented in this building,” Mullett said. “To find something broken, something that’s been kind of put aside and to invest what it needs to come back to life.”
Mullett said he recently heard from someone he knows who, while in high school years ago, was a participant in the same program to be housed now in the mansion.
“He called me, weeping, and said that place saved my life,” Mullett said. “… He said what Burlington built into him was something to come back to. So that’s what we do, and that’s why I’m thrilled to be here.”
Keyser Mayor Damon Tillman also acknowledged Price as an exemplary leader and member of the community, saying he led the agency with “integrity, pride, high standards and always by example.”
“Selling the Alkire Mansion was not a popular decision,” Tillman said, “but it was a decision that was best for the city. As the mayor, I’m very proud to see it fully restored, operational and something we can all be proud of. This beautiful structure has been part of the city for a long time, and to see it in the deteriorating shape that it was was very sad. It was sad that we, the city, allowed this to happen. What you see before you will now be a place many call home for years to come, but it will serve a greater purpose than some can even fathom.”
