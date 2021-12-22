SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Anthony Burns scored 14 first-quarter points, providing the spark Fort Hill needed to capture its first win of the season over Frankfort, 67-45, Tuesday night.
“I thought we played really well,” said Fort Hill head coach Thad Burner. “I thought we played with some enthusiasm, with some emotion. Obviously we’ve had our backs against the wall since the beginning, then you have five guys out today, but guys stepped up. I don’t think we missed a beat. Guys stepped up, they played hard. I thought they played for one another. I thought they did what we asked.”
While Fort Hill moves to 1-4 on the young season, Frankfort ends its 2021 portion of the season still searching for its first win at 0-5.
“Our defense killed us. Bottom line,” said Falcons head coach Scott Slider. “We’re not stopping anybody. We’re not rebounding the basketball. We’re not getting back on help-side defense. It’s killing us. It’s been the telltale sign the last couple ballgames.”
Burns finished with a game-high 21 points on eight field goals, including a pair of 3-pointers, and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. Bryce Schadt tacked on 15 points on six buckets, half of them falling from beyond the arc, and Tavin Willis added 10 points.
“Anthony spends a lot of time playing basketball and it shows,” Burner said. “He wants to do good. He does a good job. I thought he was a spark. I thought Amar Perry was a spark. Bryce and (Anthony) were a spark. Jacob Tichnell did a phenomenal job today. We ask a lot out of him, guarding bigger kids. Just proud of all the kids.”
With the game tied 4-4 just over a minute into the contest, Burns took over, scoring the game’s next seven points — six of them came as a result of Frankfort turnovers — for an 11-4 edge.
The Frankfort offense largely kept up throughout the high-scoring period, getting within three, 16-13, following a Bryson Lane stepback jumper. But Burns responded with a three-pointer from the left elbow and added a block on the other end before running the floor for a layup and a 21-13 lead.
The Falcons got within seven near the end of the period, but Schadt hit a three-pointer shortly before the buzzer to send Fort Hill into the second quarter with a 26-16 advantage. The Sentinels kept their double-digit advantage from there, outscoring Frankfort 10-7 in the second, 17-10 in the third and 14-12 in the fourth.
“We come down and we’re making one pass and taking quick shots and we’re not getting back into the flow of offense to try to get something going,” Slider said. “And that can work against you because if you don’t get something, you don’t get a good look, you don’t get a basket, it can hurt that you’ve spent time doing it. But you’ve got to execute through stuff and try to get your team back in the flow of it. If things aren’t happening on the defensive end of the floor, it kills the offensive end of the floor all the time.”
Trailing by 20, 53-33, entering the fourth quarter, Frankfort opened the final stanza on an 8-0 run following a three-pointer by Cameron Layton, a traditional three-point play by Peyton Slider and a runner by Tyson Spencer.
But the Sentinels called a timeout with five minutes left, got a basket out of the break, and went on a 14-4 run to close out the game and secure the win.
“I like that we made a run,” said Slider. “At the start of the fourth quarter, we’re down 20 and a few possessions into the quarter now we’re only down 12. We stepped up and we played there, and we see stretches of that, but not as much as we need to see.”
Layton, Peyton Slider and Luke Robinette had 10 points apiece, while Lane added eight.
After a season-opening loss to No. 1 Mountain Ridge, Fort Hill has suffered single-digit setbacks to Spring Mills (49-43), Maryland School for the Deaf (75-69) and Hedgesville (55-49). Burner’s squad has gotten somewhat of a late start on practices during the winter season due to the number of players that were on the state title-winning football team, limiting the amount of time the players have had on the court together.
“It’s been tremendous,” Burner said of his team’s strides early in the season. “They’re attentive at practice. They want to be good and they work hard at being good. With that being said, it’s hard when you’re losing. They’re used to winning games. But they’re resilient. I think kids are always resilient. They’re going to do the best they can.
“I’m not worried about them going forward. I think we’re going to continue to get better every day and I think their attitudes are going to be good and they care about one another and that’s important.”
The Fort Hill Christmas Tournament was canceled on Wednesday, as the Sentinels were set to face Green Street Academy and Silver Oak. Fort Hill and Frankfort now face lengthy breaks during the holiday, with both returning to action on the road on Jan. 4 — the Sentinels play Boonsboro and the Falcons are at Petersburg.
“I know Frankfort’s got a similar record to ours, but I think that’s a pretty good basketball team,” Burner added. “I think they’re going to win some games too. Talking to Coach Slider, everybody’s dealing with sickness, a lot of different things, that I don’t think anybody’s ever been ready for. That was a good win for us. We’ve just got to kind of build from that.”
