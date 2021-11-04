CUMBERLAND — A number of promotions have been announced in the Cumberland Police Department by Chief Chuck Ternent, including the appointment of Lt. James Burt to the rank of captain to serve as second in command.
“These promotions will help fill out the command structure at the department and make operations more efficient,” said Ternent, who also announced the promotion of Sgt. Eric Bonner to the rank of lieutenant.
Ternent said the department “has been working at a reduced staff level” since the retirement of Chief Charles Hinnant, who retired in 2019 after serving as chief for 13 years.
“Although we are not up to full strength, the addition of a captain and another lieutenant will help improve the efficiency of the department,” said Ternent, who was named chief in April 2020.
Additional promotions included Cpl. Robert Stemple, Cpl. Alex Menges, Cpl. Alan Zapf, Cpl. D.J. Jenkins and Cpl. Jake Sullivan, who all achieved the rank of sergeant, and Pfc. Jason McCoy, Pfc. Jeremy Hedrick and Pfc. Alan Brown, who were all promoted to the rank of corporal.
In being named captain, Burt follows in the footsteps of Ternent, the last officer to serve in the office, and his predecessors, Capt. Greg Leake and Capt. Kevin Ogle.
“So, we have only been without a captain since I made chief. Jim will help me run the department as second in command. He will oversee both administration and operations,” Ternent said.
Burt, a Cumberland native and graduate of Allegany High School, joined the department in 2002. He is a 2003 graduate of Eastern Shore Criminal Justice Academy and a 2018 graduate of the University of Northwestern Center for Public Safety, School of Police Staff and Command.
A 2019 graduate of the FBI National Academy, Burt has worked in the patrol division, serving as a patrol officer, corporal, sergeant and lieutenant. He is a general topics and firearms instructor certified by the Maryland Police Training and Standards Commission.
Burt resides in the city with his wife and their three children.
“I am proud to have a hardworking staff of dedicated leaders helping to manage this department,” Ternent said. “Each one of them are very much invested to improving safety and quality of life for the city."
