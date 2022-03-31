FROSTBURG — Multiple new businesses have opened or are beginning the process of doing so in the Frostburg Plaza Shopping Center, including Dunkin’, Big Lots and Goodwill.
Goodwill held its ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 17. The location is part of the Horizon Goodwill Industries franchise, which runs 19 stores in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.
"We are excited to expand our presence in Allegany County to include the Frostburg community and appreciate the generosity of those who support our mission by donating and shopping," said David Shuster, president and CEO of Horizon Goodwill Industries. "In conjunction with our Cumberland-based human services team, our thrift retail stores allow Horizon Goodwill to offer a wide array of workforce development services free of charge to anyone desiring assistance in Western Maryland."
The new location will employ about 15 full- and part-time employees, a Horizon Goodwill spokesperson said. Overall, the parent company employs about 500 people.
"After speaking with members of the local community and elected officials at the grand opening, we look forward to continuing these conversations on how we can collaborate to help residents of the Frostburg area thrive,” Shuster said.
Horizon Goodwill has a store at LaVale Plaza and previously had a store in Cumberland. When considering the new store, officials wanted a location that would bring customers from Cumberland and be available for the Frostburg State University student population, the spokesperson said.
Big Lots signed a lease with Pennmark Management Co., which owns the plaza, to rent up to 40,000 square feet of the former Roses Discount Store location.
Justin Bartholomew, Pennmark's director of leasing, said the group anticipates "delivering the space nearly turn key" in September.
Big Lots did not respond to multiple attempts for comment.
Pennmark sold the property at 10711 New Georges Creek Road, the former Pizza Hut building, to the group that runs Dunkin' in LaVale.
A Dunkin' Next Generation restaurant is tentatively scheduled to open at the site in October, said Guy Rudiger, public relations manager with Alliance Marketing Partners, on behalf of the LaVale Dunkin' franchise team.
The LaVale group considered multiple locations throughout the city, including the former PNC Bank site, said LJ Bennett, Frostburg's community development director, before deciding on the plaza location.
In October 2021, the group came to the city with site development plans for the former Pizza Hut.
The city issued a demolition and major renovation permit March 10 for the property, Bennett said. However, there are some water line issues to be resolved before demolition.
Three local businesses — a cafe, a tobacco shop and a golf simulator — are also anticipated to be going into the strip mall in the coming year. The golf simulation business will be in the location of the former theater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.