CUMBERLAND — Students at Fort Hill High School who are enrolled in the Maryland Business Roundtable for Education’s Next Generation Scholars program are deciding whether to attend college, begin a career or join the military using tools, knowledge, resources and experience provided by the program.
“The Next Generation Scholars program has been very important to my high school experience,” said Malakai Webb, one of 42 Fort Hill students taking advantage of the program. “The program has provided me resources and information about college as well as opportunities to meet successful people in the work world through the speaker program and field trips. Next Generation Scholars has helped me focus on my growth. The Way to Be app and having a contact person like Mrs. Pannone provided me with benchmarks to achieve during high school.”
Since 2017, students participating in MBRT’s Next Generation Scholar program have gone on college campus tours, learned about career choices and education requirements, met with college admissions specialists, attended sessions on test preparation, participated in hands-on learning labs and completed many activities to help prepare for high school graduation, college and better life choices.
“We are incredibly proud of our first class of seniors who are preparing to graduate from high school next spring,” said Brian Dulay, executive director of Maryland Business Roundtable for Education. “They have worked so hard on their academic journey, and their commitment to education is a commitment to a brighter future. Our Next Generation Scholars program demonstrates college is always a possibility, because all children — regardless of their situation — deserve the opportunity to graduate from high school ready for college or a career.”
During their senior year, Next Generation Scholars with a GPA of 2.5 or higher can apply for the Howard P. Rawlings Guaranteed Access Grant that would provide them with up to $19,400 to attend a participating Maryland college or university.
MBRT serves nearly 1,900 students in six high schools across five counties. The organization is one of several that partners with leadership and school counselors at select schools throughout the state to provide grade-specific services to ensure that students who are part of Next Generation Scholars graduate ready for their next steps in college, career and life.
MBRT coordinators help students and parents understand that college is an option for everyone while bridging the knowledge gap that exists for many families about college and their chosen career paths.
Learn more about MBRT’s Next Generation Scholars at www.mbrt.org/nextgen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.