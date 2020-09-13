CUMBERLAND — More than 85 local businesses have taken the Mountain Maryland Pledge to Prevent as a way to further protect the health of their employees and customers while keeping businesses open.
The program, which was launched on Aug. 4 by Allegany County Tourism and community partners, is a self-monitored program for local businesses and organizations.
Businesses that signed up agreed to practice proper use of personal protective equipment when interacting with guests, follow social distancing guidelines and adhere to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health guidelines. In return, the businesses received a pledge seal for their storefront, were granted access to marketing/business toolkit assets and have had their business included in community-based marketing efforts administered by Allegany County Tourism.
“We have had a variety of businesses take the pledge, from small to large business sectors. Restaurants, retailers, hoteliers, dentists, salons and nonprofits — it really is a spectrum of industries that are stepping up,” said Ashli Workman, director of tourism.
The Mountain Maryland Pledge to Prevent program was designed to instill confidence within the community to patronize local businesses, to promote a safety-conscious destination to travelers and to empower businesses that their actions can assist in the narrative of how the region recovers and reopens.
“We continue to be so proud and humbled by our business community,” said Workman. “Their resilience, while faced with unbelievable challenges, continues to be inspiring.”
To see a full list of the Allegany County businesses that have taken the ledge, visit www.mdmountainside.com/pledge-to-prevent.
Representatives of Allegany County Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Development Commission, Downtown Cumberland Business Association and FrostburgFirst collaborated with Allegany County Tourism on the initiative.
