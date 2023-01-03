CUMBERLAND — The local owner of a 7-Eleven store is concerned by plans that could bring a competing convenience store across the street from him.
Todd Umstot and his wife, owners of 7-Eleven at 400 Maryland Ave., have operated their store off Interstate 68 at exit 43D since he had it constructed in 2010.
On Tuesday, he registered his concerns at the regular meeting of the mayor and City Council regarding the possibility of a second convenience store such as Royal Farms locating across from his store.
Umstot has been following progress on the Cumberland Gateway commercial center, which is being constructed between Maryland Avenue and Park Street. The 6.4-acre tract is expected to have a hotel, fast service restaurant, sit-down restaurant, retail shops and a convenience store once complete.
The developer for the project is Kline Scott Visco Commercial Real Estate of Frederick.
In recent months, potential names that have been mentioned as prospective tenants include Verizon, D’Atri’s Subs, a Chinese restaurant, a liquor store, Popeye’s, and a pad for a convenience store such as Royal Farms.
“In 2010 I purchased 400 Maryland Avenue, which sat as a dark site for an extended period of time,” said Umstot. “I invested a considerable amount of money into the renovation of that site with bringing a world-wide trade mart to the Cumberland area. I opened on Nov. 1, 2010, and we’ve been serving the community since that time.”
Umstot said that many of the possible businesses would be complementary but he is concerned with a convenience store.
“A lot of the businesses that have been proposed, we all feed off each other,” he said. “But when you start having like businesses, now it’s more of a competition and you are splitting the pie.”
Umstot said he also invested in acquiring five blighted properties adjacent to his store and removed them to make the corner more attractive. He said the idea of a commercial center was “welcome news” when it was first announced seven years ago.
“At the time, it would be an increase in activity going on around there,” said Umstot. “As the only business operating on Maryland Avenue in the area of development I would like to ask City Council, as a long-standing local business owner in Cumberland, I welcome the redevelop, but how is this going to potentially affect me? Is it going to be a negative impact?”
Umstot said he and his wife live locally and they have not received any communication about the development from city officials.
“I know (Royal Farms) has a big footprint when they build something like that. I’m a small business guy,” said Umstot. “I’m not a multimillion-dollar company like Royal Farms or any of those guys. There’s so many pieces of the pie and I’ve got to be able to survive.”
Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss said, “All the stores you’ve talked about, they have been in consideration by the developer, but what the status is of those negotiations is up in the air week after week. As far as the business impact, I would say that once everything gets up and running I think your business could only improve. I would say it’s something that will help you going forward.”
Morriss told Umstot he would put Matt Miller, executive director of the Cumberland Economic Development Corp., in touch with him.
“I’ll make sure he gets in touch with you to give you a status update on the project,” said Morriss.
