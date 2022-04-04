FROSTBURG — Lt. Irvin A. Buskirk Jr. has closed out a 40-year career with the Frostburg Police Department that began right after his military service when he was hired as a police dispatcher.
“I got out of the Army in August, and in October I was hired as dispatcher by Chief Rusty Bevan,” said Buskirk, who was hired in 1982 as a police officer following five years of service as a dispatcher.
The son of the late Irvin Allan Buskirk Sr. and Elsie Buskirk Fazenbaker, Buskirk enlisted in the Army upon high school graduation.
He served as a sergeant in the military police during active duty from 1978-1981, including 2 1/2 years when he was stationed in Germany. Buskirk also served in the Army Reserves from 1982 to 1991 and was deployed to the Middle East for combat duties during Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm.
During his career, Buskirk served as a patrolman, police supervisor, field training officer, the department’s K-9 officer and as an administrative officer.
He and his K-9 partner, Clift, were the department's K-9 team for about a decade, beginning in the 1990s.
“That was probably the highlight and the most challenging and rewarding part of my career,” he said, recalling when he took a Times-News reporter on a patrol ride-along on a spring night nearly 30 years ago.
Engage the Woodland native in conversation, and it becomes clear where his heart lies.
“I have loved being a Frostburg Police officer," Buskirk said. "That’s why I never left. This is my life. I will miss the day-to-day work and the camaraderie with the officers."
At age 62, Buskirk said his immediate plans are to “go and reboot” after walking away from the rigorous daily regimen as a police officer.
A priority will be spending time with his family, including his granddaughters Addison and Claire. A third grandchild is due very soon.
“It’s been a busy spring. I’m not sure what I will do. But I am not ruling anything out,” he said, including possibly continuing his public service by seeking elected office in the city.
Buskirk and his wife Judy are the parents of Maryland State Police Cpl. Justin Buskirk and David Buskirk, who is a teacher at Beall Elementary School.
“Justin fell right into my footsteps, and he loves being a trooper,” he said.
Frostburg Police Chief Nick Costello called Buskirk a “pillar in the department.”
“He has always been a great leader and mentor for our officers and police communication officers and a great colleague and wise adviser to me,” said the chief.
Buskirk also served for many years as the department’s primary field training officer.
“I always took great pride in being the training officer. I will live on for decades knowing I am leaving a little behind with each of those officers that I helped train,” he said.
Having served in the department under the leadership of several police chiefs during his four-decade career, Buskirk paid tribute to all of them.
“They were all policemen for their time and they were all good,” he said. "I learned from all of them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.