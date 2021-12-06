CUMBERLAND, Md. — Travis Roberts finished with a team-high 24 points and hit a few clutch shots down the stretch to help Bishop Walsh pull away from No. 11 Wasatch on Saturday, 78-68, in the Bob Kirk Invitational Showcase at Allegany College of Maryland.
Roberts was efficient from the field, shooting 9 of 13, including 6 of 7 from three-point land. A day after nearly tallying a triple-double with 14 points, 10 rebounds and seven steals, Jason Rivera Torres tacked on 21 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Wasatch, who was No. 11 in last Wednesday’s MaxPreps National Top 20, was led by Roddy Gayle Jr., a 4-star recruit committed to Ohio State, with a game-high 27 points, including an 11 for 12 effort from the free-throw line.
The Spartans trailed at the end of one, 20-18, and at halftime, 34-26, before clawing back into things in the third quarter and trailing by two, 50-48, heading into the fourth.
With BW still trailing, 63-62, just past the midway point in the fourth, Roberts received a pass just inside halfcourt and stepped up for a three-pointer at the top of the key to put the Spartans up by two.
Just under two minutes later and Bishop Walsh still leading by two, 68-66, Roberts beat his defender to the left, heading toward the baseline before knocking down a jumpshot to double the lead with two minutes to play.
“Competing with the top teams in the nation with my guys, it’s been a good experience,” Roberts told NIBC after the game.
“We put a lot of work in this offseason and it paid off,” said Rivera Torres. “Coming out, playing a good Wasatch team, battling, fighting until the end and (going) out with a W to end the weekend. It was a great experience.”
Roberts’ jumper sparked a 10-2 run that Bishop Walsh closed the game on for a 10-point win. It was the Spartans’ first win of the three-day event and first win in National Interscholastic Basketball Conference play.
“The Bob Kirk Invitational Showcase, for us, Cumberland just does such a great job of taking care of this event and all the teams that come in,” BW head coach Dan Prete told the NIBC following the game. “I thought the basketball was incredible. Some of the games were just absolutely off the charts. We had great support here.”
The Spartans fell on Thursday to La Lumiere, 57-36, before suffering a three-point loss, 64-61, against Legacy Early College on Friday night.
“We were very excited for Bishop Walsh and Cumberland to be able to host an NIBC event,” Prete said, “and hopefully we will down the road continue to host. We got our conference win. ... Some of our fan support was incredible. We’re just very happy with everything that just happened this weekend and excited for the conference.”
Bishop Walsh (2-2) hosts Scotland Campus on Wednesday, 7:30 p.m., before traveling to Bradenton, Florida, next weekend to take on No. 2 IMG Academy and Highland Christian. The contest with IMG will be an NIBC game.
La Lumiere goes 3-0 at Bob Kirk Invitational
If Bishop Walsh hosts an NIBC event next year, the Lakers of La Lumiere School will certainly be hoping they get an invite.
After winning the first two Bob Kirk Invitational Tournaments, held in 2019 and 2020, the Lakers clinched an undefeated weekend on Saturday at the BKIS with a 78-46 win over Legacy Early College.
Notre Dame-bound JJ Starling finished just shy of a double-double with 20 points and nine rebounds. Chisom Okpara also nearly had a double-double, grabbing a team-high 13 boards with eight points.
Aden Holloway tacked on 17 points, Ryan Mabrey had 13 and Jeremy Fears tacked on 11.
The game was more of less over before it started, with the Lakers leading 26-4 at the end of the first quarter. They led 44-14 at halftime and 52-35 at the end of three.
Coen Carr was the only member of the Lions to finish in double figures, recording a game-high 21 points.
La Lumiere had a resounding third quarter on Friday night to blow the doors open on a 10-point game at halftime, recording an 86-57 win over Wasatch.
The Lakers had six players finish with double digits in the point department. Mabrey led with 18, Starling followed up with 15, Taj Manning added 13, Okpara and Holloway had 12 apiece, and Fears finished with 10 points and eight assists.
