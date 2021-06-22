CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Tuesday on charges including kidnapping and false imprisonment after he allegedly held his 16-year-old girlfriend against her will for hours at his residence.
According to the Allegany County Combined Criminal Investigation Unit, Eric Lee Smith, 21, is accused of tying the girl’s hands together, punching and choking her and pulling hair out of her head.
The girl was treated for injuries at UPMC Western Maryland after being taken there by Maryland State Police.
Investigators said they recovered several items of evidence at Smith’s home, including bloody clothing and clumps of what was believed to be the victim’s hair.
Smith was in police custody, but had not had a bond hearing Tuesday evening.
The incident remains under investigation by C3I and Cumberland Police, and additional charges are likely.
