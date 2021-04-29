ELKINS, W.Va. — A Cabins man has admitted to a drug distribution charge, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph J. Bernard.
Peter Sanford Layne, 48, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of distribution of methamphetamine. He admitted to selling methamphetamine in January 2019 in Grant County.
Layne faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1 million.
The Potomac Highlands Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated. The task force consists of the FBI, West Virginia State Police, Mineral County Sheriff’s Office, Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office, Grant County Sheriff’s Office and the Keyser Police Department.
