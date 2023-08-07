FINZEL — A California man suffered apparently minor injuries when his rig traveled off the roadway and overturned into guardrails on westbound Interstate 68 at about 3 a.m. Friday, according to Maryland State Police.
The driver, a 40-year-old Fresno man, was taken to UPMC Western Maryland by an Allegany County Department of Emergency Services ambulance.
State police at the McHenry barrack said the driver was determined to be at fault in the crash that occurred in the area of the 28-mile marker but he was not issued any citations.
The westbound lanes of I-68 remained closed for much of the day after the rig dumped its cargo of boxed chicken onto the roadway.
Eastern Garrett Volunteer Fire Department and State Highway Administration personnel also responded to the scene along with state police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.