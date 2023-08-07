Cumberland, MD (21502)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Thunderstorms could be strong and possibly severe during the afternoon hours. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 88F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.