BEL AIR — Playing with the wind in the first half, Calvary Christian scored two goals and then in the second half when they were going against the wind, they held on to defeat Covenant Life 2-1 for the Maryland Christian Schools Tournament title Monday afternoon at Cedar Lane Regional Park.
“It was cold, very windy,” said Calvary Christian head coach Wes Reed. “Extremely windy. It didn’t seem significant until the second half when we were against it.”
Eight minutes into the game, tournament Most Valuable Player Isaac Scritchfield gave the Eagles a 1-0 lead on an assist from Connor O’Brien. Eight minutes later, Jordan Franklin, who was named to the All-Tournament team along with O’Brien and Eli Leith, scored on an assist from Connor Gordon with 16 minutes elapsed.
“I felt we controlled the ball about 80 percent of the first half,” Reed said. “We were definately the aggressor. In the second half, we were under siege.”
Covenant Life came into the game undefeated at 12-0 and, trailing 2-0 at halftime, fought hard in the second half to try to remain unblemished.
“It inspired them to come at us hard,” Reed said. “Colby (Mallery) made a couple of nice saves and the back line made some nice tackles. They played hard, they were 12-0 for a reason.”
With 18 minutes to play, Kendrick Petit made it a one-score game with an unassisted goal.
“We had a good team defensive effort especially in the last 10 minutes when we survived the onslaught,” Reed said. “The kids played really well.”
The Eagles outshot Covenant Life 11-7 but had one less corner kick, 4-3.
Mallery made six saves while Covenant Life’s Caleb Brewer had eight stops.
“We set up some goals early in the year and we achieved them,” Reed said. “Every challenge we placed in front of them, in the end they met them and were successful. Really proud of the these young men they’re developing into.”
Calvary (18-2) has one game remaining, “It’s kind of our Super Bowl,” Reed said of the Eagles game at Mountain Ridge on Saturday evening at 6 p.m.
