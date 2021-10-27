CUMBERLAND — Calvary Christian Academy set out with a lofty goal Wednesday, to box more than 20,000 meals in a day and ship them off to local churches and nonprofits.
The fourth annual Calvary Cares Day is the school's way of giving back to the community, said Rhonda Poland, developmental director, and takes a coordinated effort by faculty, students and volunteers to pull off.
Parents and volunteers from American Woodmark helped students pack the meals that were donated to LaVale United Methodist Church, Calvary Baptist Church, Salvation Army, Western Maryland Food Bank and the Union Rescue Mission.
It was a return to normal after last year, when no volunteers were allowed to help due to COVID-19.
Jamie Echefu and Sheridan Ahern, both employees of American Woodmark, said it was their first time volunteering with Calvary Cares, but they volunteer frequently as the company encourages active community engagement among employees.
"I think it's pretty impressive, the whole process of it," said Heather Meager, a parent volunteer. And that's something that comes with time.
Now four years in, the school gets rolling pretty quickly the morning of the event. Parent volunteers like Meager and Ashley Karge, who were both in their first year of volunteering, got the students situated — hands sanitized and hair nets and latex gloves on.
"It's cool that a dollar will pack a meal," said Karge.
From there, students were separated among four tables where senior students, teachers and volunteers helped them package peas, corn, chicken product and rice.
"This place is just a different vibe. I loved it," said Jacob Steward, who graduated from the school last year, and hadn't really been able to find a way to volunteer since.
Steward went to public school until 11th grade and transferred to the school for his senior year. Poland reached out to him and told him that the school was doing the cares day with volunteers again and he liked the idea.
But ultimately the program, for as much as it benefits the community, is a boon for the students, too, said Poland.
"It's a celebration for them," she said. "No matter the age, you can make an impact."
