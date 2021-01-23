CRESAPTOWN — Staring defeat in the face down 67-54 to Turkeyfoot with two minutes left Friday, Calvary finally escalated its intensity the way head coach Scott Mallery wanted.
A desperation full-court press forced a flurry of Ram miscues, affording the team from Crespatown more opportunities with the ball as the Eagles searched for their first victory in five tries.
Ashby Whitacre, who finished with 28 points, drilled a three to cut the deficit to five in the waning seconds, but there just wasn’t enough time on the clock. Turkeyfoot’s Will Toye would not be denied, and he countered with 34 himself to lead the Rams to a 75-70 victory over Calvary.
“Tough game, it’s one that we thought we had a chance to win,” Mallery said. “We put some points up, but we were never able to get the lead to where we needed to. By the time we made a little run at the end, they had too big of a lead.
“We made a little inroads, but we just couldn’t seem to get over that hump.”
Entering Friday, Mallery knew the key to a win was shutting down Toye — a senior who played the previous three seasons at Frankfort. Early on, the Eagles were successful in that regard.
During the first quarter, Calvary employed a box-and-1, a defensive alignment used to slow a team with one ball-dominant option. Toye was held to just two points in the frame, yet, his teammate Blake Nicholson poured on 13, including three triples, to keep the score tied at 20-all after one. Nicholson finished with 18 points.
“We thought that we had a game-plan to shut down one of their main scorers, Will Toye, and it worked early,” Mallery said. “But we weren’t expecting that from (Nicholson). He took control.
“When we switched to straight man, William started taking off.”
Toye immediately responded to the switch out of zone with 13 of his own in the second, and he never looked back. During the final minute of the third, he was unconscious, pulling up for three straight contested mid-range jumpers and sinking each to allow the Rams to take a 51-46 lead into the fourth.
As Toye was heating up, Calvary likewise lost its way on the offensive end.
Whitacre shined early on, making five treys during the opening half en route to a team-high total, but the Eagles crash-landed at the end of the third and the beginning of the fourth.
“We didn’t run the offense, took the first shot down there, and this whole season we’ve usually had one bad quarter,” Mallery said.
While Noah Robinette impressed with 11 points in the third — he finished with 22 — Whitacre was held scoreless, and the Eagle offense took bad shot after bad shot.
“Robinette was really taking it to the hoop, and he also made a couple of threes,” Mallery said. “A lot of times we’re complacent, and we don’t drive, we just rely on that three-pointer, and they haven’t been falling.”
Beginning with Toye’s trio of makes to end the third, Turkeyfoot went on a 17-1 run to take a 62-47 lead, prompting Mallery to call a timeout.
On defense, Calvary made another switch to a triangle-and-2 in an effort to stop Toye and Nicholson, but that’s when Logan Bowman came out of nowhere to tally 10 of his 17 points in the deciding quarter to provide enough help to secure the win.
Though the same quarter-long lapse in focus is one that has plagued Calvary throughout the season, Mallery was pleased with how the Eagles closed, shaving a double-digit deficit to only five at the buzzer.
“We talked about in the locker room afterward that we need to play faster,” Mallery said. “Before the season, we talked about wanting to be a more up-tempo team, and in the first few games we haven’t been able to do that.
“This last quarter showed that we could show some intensity, full-court, on offense and defense. So we’re looking to come out Tuesday and hopefully implement that.”
Whitacre regained his first-quarter form in the fourth with 11 points in the frame, and he looked to have found his shot once again, which will be big for Calvary going forward if it’s to get in the win column.
“He’s been off on his threes so far this year and getting down on himself,” Mallery said. “But he hit them tonight and it let us take a little bit of a lead earlier. Also his speed and ability to force turnovers just gets the team going.”
Calvary now turns to a home meeting with Grace on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
“We’re a little disappointed, we thought it was a winnable game (Friday),” Mallery said. “We get back in conference Tuesday, and it’s a game that we can win. Our conference seems to be up this year, so we’ve had some good battles so far, and Grace will be no different.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.