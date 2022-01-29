CRESAPTOWN, Md. — The final minute of Calvary’s conference bout with Cumberland Valley capsulized the preceding 31.
With the Eagles at the line ahead 42-35 and attempting to ice the game, the shooter missed the front end of a one-and-one, but Emmy Wilson was there for the offensive board.
After another foul and another miss, Bethany Carrington ripped the ball away from of a Blazers’ defender to further prolong the possession and secure the win.
Carrington and Wilson combined for an eye-popping 39 boards, as Calvary abused Cumberland Valley on the glass to win 46-35 on Friday night.
“The girls started off slow, but in games like that against a conference team, I love to see them fight back,” Eagles head coach Shawn Ricker said. “That builds character. Each game they’re building character and better basketball sense.”
Calvary (11-4) entered the Mason-Dixon Christian Conference matchup with a 5-3 conference record, a game behind Cumberland Valley for second place. The Eagles beat the Blazers, 30-26 on Jan. 4, so a victory would give them the head-to-head advantage.
Despite a 9-4 deficit after the first quarter, Calvary outscored Cumberland Valley, 42-26, the rest of the way behind the 25-point, 24-rebound performance of Carrington, who also dished out four assists.
“This win tonight sets us up for the playoffs to be a higher seed,” Ricker said of Calvary, who’s now in sole possession of second place in the MDCC. “We have to take care of our business.”
Cumberland Valley’s 1-2-2 zone presented problems for Calvary at the onset, but the Eagles had a game-plan, they just needed to implement it.
Calvary struggled early to get the ball to the soft spots at the high post or along the baseline, and then look for cutters or kick it out to Sadie Strawderman for an open jumper.
The floodgates finally opened for the Eagles, who opened the second quarter on a 12-2 run.
Strawderman gave the squad its first lead, swishing a deep two-pointer for a 12-11 edge with 3:30 left in the first half. Strawderman finished with eight points, six rebounds and two assists.
Following a Carrington put-back of her own miss, Emmy Wilson dished a no-look dime to a cutting Carrington along the baseline to up the margin to 16-11. Once Calvary got into a rhythm on offense, there was no looking back. The Eagles led 18-17 at the half.
“We knew what defense they were going to play, and we had the plays to go against it,” Ricker said. “It took a quarter for them to get it into their muscle memory of knowing where to go. The 1-2-2 is a defense we don’t play a lot, so they just had to figure it out.”
Wilson and Carrington played an impressive two-man game, with the pair each acting as point-forwards at various times. Wilson finished with seven points, hitting 5 of 6 free throws, dishing out a team-high six assists and pulling down 15 boards.
Of the pairs’ combined 10 assists Friday, most were to one or the other.
“They have a great connection between the two of them, it’s like they’re sisters,” Ricker said. “They know if one gets it, she’ll either go to the hoop or one’s cutting like you’re supposed to. Pass and cut. Emmy just has that knack for seeing Bethany when she cuts. And Bethany knows when you pass you cut.”
There’s an exception to every rule, and one such outlier arrived when Carrington threaded the needle to hit a cutting Izzy Kendall, who finished with six points and two assists, for a lay-up to make it 28-21 late in the third.
Calvary’s lead stood at nine points for much of the fourth quarter, which the Eagles entered with a 28-23 edge, and Cumberland Valley got to within 38-33 with 2:45 to play.
Wilson connected with Carrington for a score on the next possession, and Carrington followed with an easy lay-up when the Blazers extended their pressure for a quick 4-0 run to put the game to bed.
Defensively, Calvary did well with help to limit Cumberland Valley’s penetration. Laurel Reitz still managed to score 20 points to lead the Blazers, but other than Amber Yanosik, who scored nine, nobody else tallied more than four points.
“I thought, defensively, Izzy shut down their 3-point shooter,” Ricker said. “Sadie shut down their driver. Sydney did a great job. ... We had to play great defense, and we out-rebound every team we play.”
Calvary (11-4), winners of 7 of 8 contests, hopes to keep the momentum going when it hosts Broadfording on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Following a rough patch in the early stages of the year, Calvary seems to be improving at the right time.
“I feel like we’re getting there,” Ricker said. “There’s no way we’re playing to our potential yet. The girls are too good, they need to learn to relax. They’re getting there, but they’re not there yet.”
