CRESAPTOWN — The helping spirit of Calvary Christian Academy staff and students filled the gymnasium on Wednesday morning in place of the normally large crowd of volunteers they host for their annual meal packing event.
CCA Development Director Rhonda Poland said that when they’ve held the event for the last three years, the room has been packed with parents, grandparents and community members eager to assist students in packaging non-perishable meals for donation to local organizations.
Because of COVID-19 guidelines, that could not be the case this year.
Still, Poland said, the community’s generosity was stronger than ever this year. The goal of 20,000 meals to donate was exceeded by 500. Each box packed Wednesday contained 192 meals.
“To be God’s hand extended, especially right now … with COVID-19’s impact, it’s even more needed in our community,” Poland said. “And we can teach our students that when you see someone in need, it doesn’t matter how old you are, you can do something for them — whether you say a prayer as you go by or you’re packing these meals.”
Fred Timbrook of Timbrook Automotive said the choice to donate is always an easy one. This year, with many members of the community struggling, it was even more vital, he said.
“It’s part of what I believe God has for us to do,” Timbrook said. “When he puts things into our hands, it’s not just for us but for us to give back for other people and share his love. It’s kind of like the heartbeat of God and what I like to do, too. Anytime we can touch people’s lives, I like to be a part of that.”
“I feel like I don’t help a lot. The kids do all the work,” he added.
Jonathan Dayton of Mountain Laurel Medical Center said that through their own outreach work this year, the center has seen firsthand the need that exists in the community and the effects of food insecurity.
Also, Dayton noted, many of the folks who will receive one of the donated meal kits are likely part of the underserved population served at the clinic.
“We just feel it’s really important to make sure we’re sponsoring and donating to all the area nonprofits,” Dayton said. “As a nonprofit ourselves, we want to spread the wealth between both counties for all the organizations putting in the grassroots efforts to make sure our community is taken care of.”
The students found the work both fulfilling and enjoyable.
“I wish I could work here,” fifth-grader Dalani Nicely said as she helped load bags full of pasta and soy.
Senior Madi Dayton said she sees the annual event as “a fun and tangible way” to serve the community.
Among the recipients of the meals packed Wednesday is the Western Maryland Food Bank, which will receive 35 books. Food bank Executive Director Amy Moyer said that the donated meals will go toward both their emergency supply and partner organizations throughout the region.
They’re dependent on donations, Moyer noted, and they’ve seen “a huge increase” in need this year.
“Every time an organization like Calvary comes forward to help try and bridge the gap and meet the need, it’s greatly appreciated,” Moyer said.
