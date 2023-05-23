CUMBERLAND — The Allegany Arts Council has announced the lineup for the 2023 Levitt AMP Cumberland Music Series that will take place on the Canal Place Festival Grounds each Thursday at 6:30 p.m. from June 1-Aug. 3.
Launching with a performance by ragtime-fusion act Blair Crimmins & the Hookers, the roster of acts includes everything from Dixieland jazz to a world guitar ensemble to a classic soul singer. All performances will be family-friendly and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, picnic blankets and food and beverages to enjoy the show. Concerts are free to the public.
The concert schedule continues with Sugar Lime Blue, June 8; Shamarr Allen & The Underdawgs, June 15; Incendio, June 22; Driftwood, June 29; Special EFX featuring Chieli Minucci, July 13; Six One Five Collective, July 20; Morgan James, July 27; and Jessica Lynn, Aug. 3. The July 6 show is to be determined.
The Levitt AMP Cumberland Music Series is supported in part by the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, which partners with towns and cities across America to activate underused public spaces through the power of free live music. Partners for the series include Frostburg State University, Allegany County-The Mountainside of Maryland, Allegany County, the city of Cumberland, Canal Place Preservation & Development Authority and the Cumberland Arts & Entertainment District.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.