Canal Place officials want visitor center reopened

CUMBERLAND — A Canal Place official requested Tuesday that the Cumberland Visitor Center reopen to allow the increasing volume of travelers on the towpath trail and Great Allegheny Passage to spend more time in Cumberland.
The visitor center has remained closed since the COVID-19 pandemic surfaced in March.
Tina Cappetta, superintendent of the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal Historic Park, gave an update on the park system at Tuesday's meeting of the Canal Place Preservation and Development Authority.
"Our visitation is actually up about 1 million," said Cappetta. "So we are running about 25% higher that normal. We know we are seeing a huge influx of visitors.
"We are still in kind of a holding pattern regarding COVID. All of our indoor visitor centers remain closed at this point. Anything we are doing is all outdoor activities."
Stuart Czapski, president of the Allegany County Chamber of Commerce, serves on the Canal Place board. Czapski said he has received inquires as to why the Cumberland Visitor Center, located in the Western Maryland Railway Station, remains closed when many businesses and accommodations are partially or fully open.
"When people come to downtown Cumberland ... they like what they see and they start asking questions," said Czapski. "They take a look and (Canal Place) is where they get their first impression. If the doors are all closed ... especially with the volume, which it is not overbearing ... it is hard for some people to realize; these other things are open but our visitor center isn't."
Czapski urged Cappetta to review the ongoing closure of the center.
"From a business perspective, if Walmart and many other stores and restaurants can be open ... I mean the rules in Maryland are relatively simple; wear a mask and keep your hands clean. I'd like to know what the plan might be for the visitors' center."
Cappetta said, "The biggest thing for us is we want to make sure that we can meet the social distancing in our spaces. I think the Cumberland Visitor Center is probably the best equipped to do that. So we have installed a sneeze guard there. That is probably a first step and then putting in some of the other things to help maintain that social distancing."
Capetta said safety is the number one priority.
"It is a tough one to strike that balance," she said. "It is a conversation: what is the impact on the community to have a visitor center closed? Is it affecting destination visitation? Are we seeing a big decline in destination visitation? I really want to understand that a little bit better."
Czapski said the visitor center is a calling card for the community.
"Obviously outdoor recreation and rural areas are hot right now," he said. "People are looking for things to do outside. It's a great season for Western Maryland. Having the center closed is really a damper on what people really want to see with a visit to an area like this."
He added, "We have a vested interest. We are pretty much up to date on what the requirements are with the businesses and restaurants. I think people are used to wearing a mask and they'll do that. The state of Maryland already requires the wearing of masks."
Cappetta replied, "You bring up a good point. The states owns the (Railway Station where the visitor center is housed). We cannot require people to wear masks. But that will actually give us more flexibility with the Cumberland Visitor Center compared to any other of our visitor centers. It makes our employees very uncomfortable to work in an indoor space when we can't require visitors to wear a mask. But with the state making that requirement, I think that kind of changes the equation."
