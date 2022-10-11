CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Chamber of Commerce’s Legislative Committee, in partnership with WFWM and Allegany Media Corp., will hold candidate forums Wednesday for Cumberland Council candidates at 6 p.m. and Allegany County Board of Education candidates at 7 p.m. and Thursday for Allegany County Commission candidates at 6 p.m. and District 1 Senate candidates at 7 p.m.
The forums will be held at the LaVale Library Community Room and will be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube and posted on the chamber’s Facebook page and website after the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.