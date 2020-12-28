FROSTBURG — Three people were injured Saturday when a candle ignited as fuel was being added to it at a Frostburg home.
The Office of the State Fire Marshal said Monday the incident happened about 10:15 p.m. in the 16000 block of Duck Hill Drive.
The severity of burns varied, and all three people were initially treated by Allegany County Department of Emergency Services personnel and taken to UPMC Western Maryland, fire investigators said. One of the victims was eventually transferred to Pittsburgh. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening.
Fire investigators said isopropyl alcohol was being added as a fuel source to a decorative candle when the accident occurred. There was still an open flame inside the candle, however, and as the isopropyl alcohol was added, it ignited and splashed onto the victims.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.