ACCIDENT — The “Skyhoundz” Classic World Canine Disc Championship Series, which is the largest disc-dog series in the world, is scheduled July 23-25 at the Lions Club Ball Park adjacent to the HART Animal Center on Bumble Bee Road.
The Friday amateur event begins at 4:30 p.m. and approximately 30 teams will compete in various qualifying events Saturday and Sunday. The event is free to spectators.
Pepperoni rolls, pretzels, cookies, beer and water will be available for sale by HART volunteers.
The “Skyhoundz” Series consists of distance and accuracy disc competition, using one disc; freestyle choreographed routines set to music, using up to five discs, performing a variety of tricks and maneuvers; and pairs freestyle, choreographed routines set to music and using up to 10 discs, performing a variety of tricks and maneuvers.
Competitors may register for six classes of events, from youth and novice to master and expert.
Registration forms are available at www.mad-dogs.org.
Registration at the event begins at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. The competition begins immediately after registration. The proceeds of the event will benefit HART for Animals.
For those interested in trying their pet’s jumping and fetching skills, expert disc competitors will conduct the amateur event. “We’ll be showing how to properly throw a disc and teaching your dog the basic skills of jumping,” said Ray Lowman, Skyhoundz organizer. “The training is free, but a donation to HART is most appreciated.”
The Mid-Atlantic Disc Dog Club is hosting the “Skyhoundz” Classic. The regional club welcomes new members at all competition levels.
For additional information on HART,visit www.hartforanimals.org or www.facebook.com/HARTforAnimals.
