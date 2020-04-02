CUMBERLAND — Allegany and Garrett counties were approved for about $100 million of funding from Maryland’s capital budget during the shortened 2020 legislative session.
Despite the session being cut three weeks short due to the coronavirus outbreak, state Sen. George Edwards (R-Garrett, Allegany, Washington) said the funding level secured was one of the best in many years.
“Looking at both counties, I think it was a very good year for capital projects,” he said. “The money for Greenway Avenue Stadium and for the Garrett Performing Arts Center came through. I think they are all good projects and needed projects. We pushed for it and that is was you need to do.”
According to Edwards, the funding consists of projects applied for under the governor’s capital budget as well as projects pursued through legislation by the Western Maryland delegation.
“For example, without the extra money for the performing arts center, they wouldn’t have got that,” said Edwards. “You have to quit kicking the can down the road. We did not vote for any tax increases. But the capital funding can take awhile but we are finally getting to the point where we are getting this done.”
Funding for fiscal 2021 included:
• City of Cumberland, Baltimore Street Redevelopment Project, $500,000.
• City of Frostburg, $500,000, for the new Municipal Center.
• Frostburg State University, Health Science building, $35 million for fiscal 2021, $43.7 million for fiscal 2022.
• New Maryland State Police barrack in LaVale, $2.3 million to complete construction.
• Garrett Performing Arts Center, $9.2 million for fiscal year 2021, $700,000 for fiscal year 2022.
• Greenway Avenue Stadium renovation, $1.5 million.
• Former Allegany High School demolition, $500,000.
• Cumberland flood control maintenance, $188,000.
Edwards also said funds were secured through bond issues for added projects in Allegany and Garrett counties. The totals were $142,000 in Allegany County and $377,200 for Garrett County. Projects include:
The Archway Station property rehab $50,000, Civil Air Patrol $42,000, Historic Markers, $5,000 and Western Maryland Scenic Railroad, $45,000. Edwards said the funding will be used for machinery to replace old railroad ties on the scenic railroad lines.
Garrett County received $300,000 for running track upgrades at Southern and Northern high schools, Broadford Park trails received $50,000, and Believe in Tomorrow houses for critically ill children received $27,200.
