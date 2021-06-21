CAPON BRIDGE, W.Va. — A Capon Bridge couple died in a fire early Saturday afternoon at their residence on U.S. Route 50 in Capon Bridge, according to published reports.
Robert and Virginia Lovett lost their lives in the fire that is reportedly under investigation by the West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office.
Capon Bridge, Capon Springs and Augusta volunteer fire companies from Hampshire County were assisted by Gore and Gainesboro firefighters from Frederick County, Virginia. Romney Rescue Squad also responded to the scene. The fire was reported about 12:30 p.m.
A Facebook post about the couple stated that Virginia Lovett was a founding member of the Capon Bridge Public Library, where she was a lifelong member of its board of directors.
No other information was available late Monday morning.
