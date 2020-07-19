CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield hire has lengthy career in communications field

BALTIMORE — CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield (CareFirst), the region’s largest not-for-profit health care company, has appointed a new chief marketing officer with nearly 20 years of communications experience in media, advertising agency and professional services.
Mack McGee joined the company July 13 as vice president and chief marketing officer, following an extensive nationwide search. McGee will oversee the company’s marketing functions, including communications, public and media relations and customer experience and insights.
Prior to joining CareFirst, McGee spent three years with SC&H Group, a management consulting and accounting firm. As vice president and chief marketing officer at SC&H, McGee took a hands-on approach to lead the company in a new marketing direction, developed their sales and marketing strategies, revamped their customer relationship management platform and usage strategy and implemented a data visualization strategy.
Before SC&H, McGee was executive vice president and principal at Groove Commerce, a Baltimore-based creative marketing, design and development agency.
McGee has served as a board vice chair at the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation since 2011, helping the Baltimore chapter raise over $2.5 million from their annual “Passion for Food and Wine” event which he has co-chaired for the last seven years. McGee has also been a board member at Special Olympics Maryland since 2017. As the chair of the development committee, he has worked with the organization to create and execute new revenue-generating strategies, including establishing a Torch Gala in 2019, raising $250,000.
McGee earned his bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Maryland College Park.
