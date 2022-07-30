CUMBERLAND — In tending to a loved one with a long-term illness like Alzheimer’s, the caregiver can often feel as isolated as the patient, Pamela Jan says.
Jan, a health coach at UPMC Western Maryland, helps lead “Building Better Caregivers” classes with co-facilitator Brittany Friend. The classes began earlier this year and are offered in-person and virtually.
They aim for participants to complete the course feeling like they have more awareness and control of the situation than they did before enrolling, Jan said.
Those enrolled are caring for loved ones living with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, Jan said, as well as traumatic brain injuries and other conditions that impact their memory. While they may not consider themselves caregivers at first, Jan said, frequently, the reality of the situation takes some time to dawn on them.
“I think for some families, it comes on gradually, especially in the memory arena,” Jan said. “Generally, we have not in our area had a resource to help caregivers, and now we do.”
The “care partners,” as Jan said they call the participants in their classes, often neglect their own emotional and physical health in the process of tending to their loved ones. They also often feel isolated and disconnected, Jan said. The classes aim to remedy both problems.
Managing stress and disconnection
One of the chief concerns among participants is managing their stress level, Jan said, adding the “realm of emotions” one experiences when caring for a sick loved one can quickly become overwhelming.
“When you don’t have a place to go, and people to lean on and talk about it, sometimes it can be problematic for the family also,” Jan said. “You’ve got the one person who is a primary caregiver for someone and then other family members might live out of the state or far away. They don’t see the experience of what you’re going through, and it’s hard for them to understand. There’s people in classes who say relatives just don’t understand, because they’re not here. They talk to mom or dad or whoever on an on day. They’re not there for all the off days.”
The caregivers class is “not a support group per se,” Jan said, “but it turns into a support group for those two and a half hours that we’re together, because the caregivers are able to bring their real life situations that they’re going through right then and there.”
Participants develop action plans for handling all that comes with caring for their loved ones, ranging from financial planning to developing a self-care and exercise routine for their own well-being, and are encouraged to share what’s worked and hasn’t worked with the other members.
“More often than not, when we brainstorm in the group, a solution comes to the top,” Jan said. “I won’t say that every solution has worked, because I don’t know that, but I can tell you that most of them have and we’ve made some progress along the way.”
Those who’ve participated in the class thus far have had positive experiences, Jan said.
“Some folks are a little resistant to sharing, and they overcome that very, very quickly as soon as one person opens up about the issue that they’re unable to solve,” Jan said. “We identify the trigger and the response that the caregiver has to that trigger.”
Need for support won’t go away
Jan anticipates a growing need for resources for caregivers as the global population ages.
“The research shows that by 2030, about 71 million people will be age 65-plus, and the number of caregivers per person is expected to go from seven to four,” Jan said. “That’s a big deal, because if you have more than one person helping you, you’re not taking the whole load on yourself. I think that one of the biggest things people try to do in the beginning is hide it — hide that their partner is going through something, especially if it’s a memory issue, and to think that they can do it on their own. I think that’s a huge misconception.”
Through planning and coordinating with others, Jan said they can hopefully help manage some of the impact of caregiving down the road. She’s also learned to use the lessons from class in helping to care for her mother.
In spending time with her mom recently, Jan said they were “flooded with memories there, and we were able to talk about them. I’m not sure I would have thought of creating any memories if I hadn’t had the wherewithal to know that I still had time to make some memories with her.”
“You’re able to not just focus on being a caregiver. You get to look at how we can make these next years — these next few months, whatever it turns out to be — special, and keep some specialness in that and not just make it about caregiving,” Jan said.
“Without going through the class and facilitating this class, that probably wouldn’t happen for me,” she said. “ ... We wouldn’t be still making those memories, those special memories, even though some of them are bittersweet because she’s not who she was.”
‘I was struggling’
When David Koritko signed up for the class, he wasn’t sure what to expect, but he knew he needed help.
Koritko, a retired school administrator who lives on a Little Orleans farm, was caring for his mother, Norita Carole Koritko, who’d suffered a stroke six months earlier when he learned about the course via email and decided to enroll.
His mom’s stroke paralyzed her left side and she was required to be placed in care facilities. Ultimately, she went to five different facilities, he said, as he felt he had “an obligation” to provide her with the best level of care.
“I felt there was always a better opportunity somewhere else,” Koritko said. “I would go investigate these facilities and they made promises, but then within two weeks I would start finding out … that she wasn’t being fed, for example, or the physical therapy group would go in and they would spend 15 minutes with her, and she’d say ‘They’re not doing anything. They set me up on the bed.’ They wouldn’t even take her to go do exercises, which the neurologist said needed to be done.”
Because he felt compelled to ensure his mom got the care she needed, Koritko said he became “ a real nasty advocate” for her treatment.
“When you have a stroke, you have to feed someone. She couldn’t feed herself,” he said. “They would just let her starve. I would go out and have to feed her. I became a real nasty advocate because I said ‘You’ve got to feed her. She won’t last.’ That became a constant challenge, because they felt that they didn’t have the staff because of COVID. They were understaffed or whatever it was.”
While Norita, a former White House employee during the Nixon administration, retained much of her cognizance frequently tried to advocate for herself she often wasn’t met with the level of care she needed, her son said.
“She was a top-notch administrator type, and she would directly challenge them and say ‘I need something to eat,’” Koritko said. “That’s not to say everybody wouldn’t, but I learned quickly that 50% of those individuals are somewhere else; they’re not necessarily available to take care of your family member. That’s if you’re not there. If you’re not there, they’re not going to make it very long. It’s sort of a life without parole, is what I call it.”
Many of the places he enrolled his mom were relatively far away, Koritko said, and he’d have to travel as much as four hours round-trip daily to make sure she got what she needed.
“Every week, she was deteriorating,” Koritko said. “... She pleaded with me finally and said ‘Stop, David. You can’t beat the system.’ That’s where the course came in, because I was struggling with that.”
Finding friends to help
When he enrolled in the class, Koritko said he was “a bit mentally exhausted” from trying to balance the demands of making sure his mother received adequate care with his duties on his farm.
“If somebody’s really serious about caring for their family, I think it’s a good thing to learn new skills and help everyone through difficult times,” Koritko said. “We don’t have an owner’s manual on any of this. I certainly didn’t, and that’s why I was looking for this kind of course to help me navigate. Maybe it’s like buying a house or something. You might attend a seminar and learn some good skills on what you’re doing, and that’s sort of how I felt.”
Koritko said the class was small and he had ample opportunity to connect with fellow participants.
“What was really powerful was I had a new group of friends that had a similar situation,” Koritko said. “There weren’t many — I think there were three or four other people — and we got to know each other. What happened was we would share and talk about our particular week’s issue, what happened and what we did. It was relieving to be able to talk to someone else, hear that they were having some challenges and then be able to sort of work that out.”
Koritko said participation in the class and finding camaraderie with the others helped alleviate some of his feelings of guilt. Learning to communicate more effectively with staff at the facilities, as well as his mom, was also a boon, he said.
They were also there for him when his mom died in March during the course of the class. It was helpful, he said, “just to be able to talk with fellow group members.”
“Usually everybody feels guilty about ‘I’m not doing enough,’ and we discussed that maybe it was enough,” Koritko said. “There are situations you could not change. There is not always going to be support available.”
