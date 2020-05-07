Carriers, others asked to be watchful of problems

KEYSER, W.Va. — Mineral County’s first responders are asking mail and newpaper carriers and others to be mindful of possible signs of a problem afoot as they go about business as usual in abnormal times.
A memorandum sent from Mineral County’s Office of Emergency Services to the Times-News and others last week asks that news and postal carriers be mindful of homes where papers have piled up for several days, especially if the residents normally collect their deliveries daily. The memo noted “an increase in the number of individuals who are perishing and not being found for days upon days.”
“To try and curb that, we are asking for your help,” the memo reads.
While it was written and distributed by the Office of Emergency Services, Director Luke McKenzie said the idea to issue the correspondence came from Sheriff Jeremy Taylor.
While they haven’t seen a “drastic” increase in the amount of welfare check calls received since the state began implementing closures and social distancing measures, Taylor told the Times-News by email, a few have been received. All of those, he noted, ended positively.
Between March 1 and April 24, McKenzie said, EMS was dispatched for 484 calls for service. In the same time frame last year, county EMS was dispatched for 596 calls.
Taylor said postal and news carriers may have a different perspective than a neighbor that could potentially be life-saving.
“They are in these communities on a daily basis on a routine schedule, and as such, they become very familiar with what is “normal” for any given community during that time frame each day,” Taylor wrote. “Not only can they easily realize a change in any given customer’s normal patterns regarding the service, but they also know what could be considered abnormal for the community as a whole. These things may be unfamiliar vehicles, or vehicles that have not moved, normally well kept landscaping that is being neglected, lack of garbage being placed for pick up. ... We felt these workers who are in the community every day may notice as being out of the ordinary and wanted to make use of their unique knowledge of the communities they serve.”
Through social media, Taylor said his office as well as other emergency entities in the county have been urging neighbors to stay mindful as well.
“We also recognize that this can be an unpleasant situation which most people do not consider, and at this time the general population and especially the elderly are very much concerned about doing the right things to protect themselves and this is accompanied by a general elevation of people’s level of fear,” Taylor wrote. “We in no way want to release information that will raise people’s levels of anxiety, and felt that given the sensitive and unpleasant nature of these specific cases, giving generalized notices requesting everyone to be involved in looking out for their local communities, checking on neighbors and working together to get through this situation was the best way to proceed in order to achieve that goal.”
“We would encourage anyone who has noticed that something is not quite right to call in and ask for a wellbeing check on that person,” McKenzie said by email. “Although, sometimes it seems cumbersome, or you don’t want to ‘cry wolf’ it is better to ask and know that things are okay rather than to not and find out something really was wrong.”
