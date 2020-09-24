Cash Valley named National Blue Ribbon School

CUMBERLAND — Cash Valley Elementary School was named a National Blue Ribbon School on Thursday, one of 10 schools in Maryland and 367 in the nation to earn the honor.
The LaVale school was recognized as an Exemplary High Performing School, meaning it's among Maryland's best when measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests, according to the U.S. Department of Education. Students scored in the top 15% among Maryland schools in math and English language arts.
Cash Valley was named a Maryland Blue Ribbon School during the 2019-20 school year.
"... we are an educational family acknowledging that positive school-community relationships develop an integrated unit with common expectations for educational success,” said Principal Lisa Stevenson. “We attribute this success to our vision, mission and core values, with school initiatives prioritized on students’ needs delivered through best practices.”
The award "affirms the hard work of educators, families, and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content," according to a news release form the Department of Education.
“I am extremely proud of the hard work and dedication to academic success demonstrated by the school’s staff and students,” said Jeff Blank, interim superintendent of Allegany County Public Schools.
Cash Valley joins Bel Air, Cresaptown and Frost elementary schools as National Blue Ribbon winners from Allegany County.
“It is always exciting to have our schools and their employees recognized at the state and national levels,” said Tammy Fraley, Allegany County Board of Education president. “I have always said that education in Allegany County is at the top of Maryland, and this shows that others are recognizing that as well.”
Cash Valley serves students in grades pre-kindergarten through five, providing education through general classrooms, regional structured learning environments, inclusion services and early childhood programs beginning at age 3, according to Allegany County Public Schools.
Now in its 38th year, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has bestowed almost 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools, with some schools winning multiple awards. Schools are eligible for nomination after five years.
A virtual award ceremony for 2020 winners will be held Nov. 12-13.
