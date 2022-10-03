MCHENRY — The weekend theft of a catalytic converter from an SUV in a pull-off area of Finzel Road near Interstate 68 is being investigated by Maryland State Police at McHenry.
The theft of the automotive part from a 2019 Ford Escape occurred Sunday between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. as the vehicle was left unattended in an area north of I-68, police said.
Anyone with information in the incident is asked to contact the McHenry barrack at 301-387-1101. Callers may remain anonymous.
