CUMBERLAND — Maryland State Police continue to investigate the deaths of a Rawlings couple found in their home last week.
Gregory Zembower, 65, and Lorraine Zembower, 54, were found Oct. 26 about 9 a.m. at the home in the 15000 block of Meadowdale Drive.
"The cause of death is still pending the completion of the autopsy," said Ron Snyder, a state police public information officer.
"However, we can confirm that there were no signs of trauma to the victims and there is no danger to the community," he said.
Troopers were called to the residence after a relative of the couple called 911 after going to the home and unsuccessfully attempting to contact the Zembowers.
The Zembowers were reportedly found in separate parts of the home when police and Allegany County emergency medical personnel entered. They were believed to have been dead for several days, police said.
Police said the Zembowers had no signs of defensive wounds and there were no signs of forced entry into the home.
The investigation is continuing by the state police homicide unit.
The bodies were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore.
Anyone with information about the deaths is asked to call police at 301-729-2101. Callers may remain anonymous.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.