CUMBERLAND — The cause of a May 3 fire that claimed the life of 25-year-old Daryl Blank at his Simpson Avenue residence in LaVale will “most likely be left undetermined,” according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office.
“It is still an open investigation but since the point of origin and cause can not be pinpointed, it will most likely have to be left undetermined,” said Oliver Alkire, the agency's public information officer.
The fire occurred about 6:50 a.m. at 1104 Simpson Ave., where Blank lived in a second-floor apartment. The structure also housed an apartment on the first floor, but no occupants were home at the time of the incident.
State fire investigators “cannot rule out discarded smoking materials as the cause,” said Alkire, a senior deputy state fire marshal.
Alkire said investigators are “confident that the fire began on an elevated deck” outside the Blank residence.
More than four dozen volunteer firefighters battled the that was discovered by a paramedic of the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services.
The investigation reportedly included the assistance of the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, the C3I Unit and Maryland State Police.
