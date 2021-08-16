CUMBERLAND — Saturday's fire at the Charles D. Fawley property on Moores Hollow Road began at the rear of the single-story structure, but the cause is not yet known, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office.
It was about 3:20 p.m. when a passerby discovered the fire, prompting alert of District 16 Volunteer Fire Department and mutual aid companies to respond to the incident at 12216 Moore Hollow Road.
The fire caused a loss estimated at $30,000 to the structure and its contents.
More than 40 volunteer firefighters responded.
