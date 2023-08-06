CUMBERLAND — The cause of a fire that damaged three structures in the city’s South End on Saturday evening remains under investigation, according to the Cumberland Fire Department.
The fire that started at 34 W. First St. around 8 p.m. destroyed an outbuilding and damaged two neighboring homes. First-arriving city firefighters found the outbuilding engulfed in flames.
Volunteer firefighters from three counties — Allegany, Garrett and Mineral — assisted the city department and were at the scene for several hours.
All the occupants were out of the structures when firefighters arrived and there were no serious injuries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.