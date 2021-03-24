WESTERNPORT — The cause of a fire that damaged a Westernport residence, a wooden shed and travel trailer Tuesday afternoon remains under investigation by state fire investigators.
The fire at 21404 Creek Side Drive, owned by Deloris Ann Striker, caused about $5,000 damage, the Office of the State Fire Marshal said in a Wednesday news release.
Investigators said the fire started in the rear of the residence.
About 30 firefighters from Potomac Fire Company and mutual aid companies needed 20 minutes to control the blaze after responding just after 4 p.m.
The American Red Cross was assisting Striker.
