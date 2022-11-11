CUMBERLAND, Md. — The city of Cumberland officially annexed a 40-acre tract along Messick Road last week hoping to see commercial development at the site in the future.
The city and Allegany County partnered to purchase the property at the junction of Messick Road and state Route 51 for $250,000 in December of last year. The county subsequently signed off on having the tract annexed into Cumberland, which city officials finalized by vote on Nov. 1.
Officials hope the land will be an ideal location for a distribution center or other business venture. The acreage is less than a half-mile from the site of the new 193,000-square-foot FedEx Transport Distribution Center at Mexico Farms.
Matt Miller, executive director of the Cumberland Economic Development Corp., gave an update on activity with the site at Monday’s meeting of the CEDC board. He said a few inquiries have been made, “but it’s still premature to announce much more than that.”
“The idea is to create pads or shovel ready sites, or one large site, for businesses such as light manufacturing or warehousing space for larger facilities that require a large portion of flat land to build,” Miller said. “We do not have adequate or available space within the city limits to market. This site is an aspirational goal for us to eventually develop and fill that void. We do see a demand in that space.”
Cumberland Gateway
Concerns were raised in recent political forums about progress at the Cumberland Gateway commercial site between Park Street and Maryland Avenue.
The developer for the site is Kline Scott Visco Commercial Real Estate of Frederick, which acquired another property at the site in August with the purchase of 225 Emily St. for $76,000. About 10 homes still remain on the tract.
Miller said Ed Scott, principal with the developer, owns the tract and handles all land purchases and building on the property.
“In terms of land acquisition, that is all on the developer at this point in time,” said Miller. “Anything that is acquired at the site itself is done directly with Ed Scott. Things are moving along. I don’t want to speak for Ed. My expectation of what he is doing is still compiling land to build the biggest site he can.”
Miller added, “There has been some activity. It looks like they’re starting to move some dirt on another site, which is a good sign. Anything more, in terms of tenants or future phases, I have to defer to Ed.”
Grant program
CEDC officials also provided an update on the Downtown Comprehensive Investment Program, which offers grants to eligible downtown business owners in advance of the $15 million renovation of the pedestrian mall expected to get underway in the spring.
Stuart Czapski, CEDC economic development specialist, said applications for the grants, which are currently for facade improvements and technical assistance, have a deadline of Nov. 11.
“So far there is no first-come, first-served on the money,” said Czapski. “Basically anything received by Nov. 11 will be considered, so they are trickling in. We’ve got eight applications so far for facade. With the deadline coming we expect to see more.
“So far we have over $233,000 of requests. There is $400,000 available for the facade grant phase 1. There is one technical assistance application so far for a total of $5,000. There is $20,000 available for technical assistance.”
The program includes a total of $950,000 in available grants made available in three phases. Following phase one for facade and technical assistance, will be phase two that will feature infrastructure upgrade grants with $150,000 available. The grants are designed to assist property owners who desire to install water service upgrades, including fire suppression systems and the wiring of their property for high-capacity broadband fiber.
Phase 3 is the Business Attraction Grant, which becomes available on March 6, 2023. The program is designed to assist new and expanding businesses with rental reimbursement for locating their business or service in the downtown. The total amount available for the program is $30,000.
For more details on these programs, visit www.choosecumberland.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.