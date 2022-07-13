CUMBERLAND — The recent receipt of a state safety grant will help enhance security downtown.
During Tuesday's Cumberland Economic Development Corporation meeting, Executive Director Matt Miller announced the receipt of $95,400 from the state Department of Housing and Community Development's Community Safety Works grant program.
Miller said the funds "will cover costs for cameras, computer equipment, monitors, communication equipment, video recorders and labor."
Additionally, the funding will provide Ring doorbell cameras to interested downtown business owners. Those cameras, Miller said, will prove particularly useful for providing "added camera angles and visibility at storefront levels at as many storefronts as possible, and will be helpful during police investigations of unfortunate incidences downtown."
Miller said the security upgrades complement the planned renovations of the Baltimore Street pedestrian mall.
"That's a pretty cool win for us," Miller said. "Obviously, safety downtown is our utmost concern, especially with the project coming in and moving forward. So, this was a great expansion of services that the police department currently offers."
The CEDC worked with the Downtown Development Commission and city police on the application, and was the group to submit it to the state.
"It's just another way that we're enhancing downtown, along with the revitalization," DDC Executive Director Melinda Kelleher said. "It's an added benefit for our businesses downtown."
David Goad, the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network program director for Cumberland Police and former Allegany County sheriff, said the new technology will aid police in their work as well as preserving safety and combatting crime. The combination of cameras on top of buildings and the Ring systems will provide a broad view of downtown ongoings, Goad said.
The cameras "provide a major deterrent" to potential criminal activity, Goad said.
"You'll be able to see things going on," Goad said. "If someone has a traffic accident on the mall and decides they're not going to stick around, we're going to see that as well."
"We're very pleased and happy that the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development was gracious enough to grant this award," Goad said. "We're very happy with that. We've been fortunate. I think the collaboration with the CEDC, the (DDC) and police department really shows that there's a need for the things we're trying to do."
