CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland Economic Development Corp. voted unanimously Tuesday to reject a plan to merge the CEDC with Allegany County.
The plan, in the form of a memorandum of understanding, was developed by the Allegany County Board of Commissioners and approved unanimously on April 30 by the commissioners. The agreement then required the approval of the CEDC board, which administers economic development for the city of Cumberland.
The vote by the CEDC to reject the county MOU was conducted at Tuesday’s meeting of the CEDC via video streaming due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Paul Kelly, CEDC executive director, gave an update on the vote to Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss and the City Council later Tuesday afternoon, which was also livestreamed on Facebook. Kelly said the county’s plan for the merger was disconnected from the original concept behind the CEDC, which was established in 2015 by a vote of the Cumberland mayor and City Council.
“What the county was proposing was viewed by the (CEDC) board as moving away from that concept toward a county-controlled entity that would have diminished the private (stake) as well as diminishing what voice the city had,” Kelly said. “That is the status of consolidation; there is none for now.”
Kelly added the CEDC is a “true partnership between government and the private sector and provides a good balance.”
Allegany County and the CEDC have been trying to hammer out an agreement whereby the CEDC could merge with Allegany County’s economic development department. Negotiations to merge the entities have been ongoing since September 2019.
Neither the mayor nor any member of the City Council spoke in favor of the county’s latest merger plan at the meeting.
“I’m disappointed,” said Morriss. “I think consolidation is still in our best interest. We will regroup and see what we can do to move forward. We are still willing to assist the county when necessary but we will focus on the projects that are right for the city of Cumberland and we will move forward as a team.”
City Councilwoman Laurie Marchini said, “I’m not disappointed that the CEDC board didn’t pass this particular MOU. The details changed from what we all agreed upon. It needs to be the right model to work for our community. I welcome Paul (Kelly) and Matt (Miller of the CEDC) back into the city. I’m sorry we couldn’t work out the details.”
Kelly said the parties began negotiating in the fall and had an agreement.
“We negotiated for two or three months on what the consolidation would look like,” said Kelly. “An MOU was signed by all parties in January. We were essentially consolidated until April 1 except for the issue of (establishing) more permanent funding.”
Kelly said staffs was essentially being “integrated.” However, he said the county tabled plans to finalize the consolidation on March 30, and subsequently introduced new details in the latest MOU, which the CEDC board was unable to accept.
Under the merger, the new combined entity was to be called the Allegany Development Corp. The county’s draft of the MOU wanted the ADC to be housed at the county office complex on Kelly Road rather than a neutral location. The ADC would still continue to report to an oversight board, however the county commissioners wanted two at-large seats on the ADC’s seven-member oversight board.
Jonathan Hutcherson, CEDC board chair, read a statement after the vote was taken to reject the county MOU.
“The original intent of the Cumberland Economic Development Corporation, being a private-public partnership, was to allow business-like decision-making by the organization,” said Hutcherson. “I’m hopeful in the future we might be able to revisit this merger, but for the time being the county’s actions have caused enough concern that we realize that it is not in the best interest of this organization or the city of Cumberland to continue moving forward (with the merger).”
