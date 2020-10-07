CUMBERLAND — A Cumberland resident raised concerns Tuesday with a proposed plan to construct a 195-foot cellular tower on Knox Street along CSX Transportation rail lines.
Plans to erect the cell tower were developed by a local businessman and his wife, who obtained the land behind Joe’s Viaduct Restaurant, to build the structure for lease to a cellphone company. Dominic and Marcy Dearcangelis are seeking setback reductions from the city’s five-member Board of Zoning Appeals to obtain a permit to build the tower.
However, Natalie and Jerome “Jerry” Gerstein, who live adjacent to the site, are objecting to the plan. Jerry Gerstein attended Tuesday’s virtual City Council meeting to voice his concerns.
“I reside at 301 Henderson Avenue, which is located directly across the street from this proposed location, so I am very concerned with this application,” said Jerry Gerstein. “As I understand, a permit was applied for to locate this 195-foot tower on a 40-foot strip of land next to the train tracks. The permit was properly rejected by the city on the basis of insufficient setbacks and this decision is now being appealed.
“I am concerned that a project of this impact can go unnoticed in this manner. At 195 feet, this tower would be the tallest structure in this area by a large margin. It would be one-and-half times the height of the historic churches on Centre Street. There is no way of mitigating the visual impact in this location. It would be seen for miles. This is a viable mixed-use area of residential and commercial uses. Buildings are generally one and two stories tall.”
Gerstien said he has owned property in Cumberland for 15 years.
“This tower is both a bad location, as it is in a valley and it is inadequate in terms of size. But there appears to be no mechanism to consider alternatives to this proposal. A huge structure, an eyesore really, it would be deliberately placed in a viable well-organized neighborhood.”
Councilman Rock Cioni asked why the original application was rejected. Gerstein said he believes the setbacks were inadequate. He said structures require a predetermined distance between the base, including a fall zone, and any adjacent structures. Gerstein said his calculations show a 200-by-200-foot lot.
“They want to place this on a lot that is 40 feet in width. There are numerous dwellings within 200 feet,” said Gerstein.
“Thank you for making your comments,” said Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss. “As you stated it has gone back to the planning and zoning committee. We’ll make sure they are aware of your feelings. It is important that we hear the public comments from the people of that area so the right decision is made.”
Morriss urged Gerstein to also voice his comments to the zoning board. A hearing on the matter is tentatively slated for Oct. 21 at 4 p.m.
Anyone interested in more information can send an email to Morgan Alban, city of Cumberland GIS specialist, at morgan.alban@cumberlandmd.gov.
