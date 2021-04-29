CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland Historic Cemetery Organization will pray the Rosary for the deceased on May 1 at noon at the Shrine of the Pieta in SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery on Fayette Street.
Cemetery group to recite rosary
