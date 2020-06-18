Census field operations to resume

CUMBERLAND — Officials are lifting a suspension on census field operations as of July 1, permitting the return of door-to-door data collection by census takers.
The U.S. Census Bureau disclosed in early March it would suspend fieldwork due to the coronavirus outbreak. As metrics on the spread of COVID-19 show improvement, federal officials announced in early June the initiation of a phased approach to the return of field operations. Allegany County will resume door-to-door enumeration beginning July 1.
“It will probably be right after the fourth of July where the door-knocker enumerators start visiting homes and trying to get people to complete their census that way,” said Tanya Gomer, grant writer for Allegany County.
After mailers began arriving at resident homes in March, the 2020 census officially got underway on April 1. Conducted every 10 years, the 2020 census is the first to feature online filing of the information.
Gomer said the response rate so far in Allegany County has been 61.4%, with the statewide response rate currently 65.5%.
“The census takers will be going out making sure that we count all of the places that are considered group housing like our senior centers, prisons and any of our institutions like our nursing homes, rehab facilities and colleges, anywhere where there are large groups of people residing,” said Gomer.
Census takers will be trained in U.S. Centers for Disease Control measures initiated during the COVID-19 outbreak.
“The door-to-door enumeration, once those folks are trained, they will come out to do interviews in the homes for anyone who has not responded on their own and the census will continue until Oct. 31.”
The census is a major factor in determining grant funds for a region, according to Gomer.
“It directly impacts funding,” she said, “and the grants that we are eligible to apply for. A lot of people don’t realize what those dollars entail. They go for our road projects, infrastructure, water and sewer, and funding for our schools.
“It impacts funding for health services and the hospital especially in light of COVID. In terms of vaccine availability, if we don’t know how many people are here, we can’t tell the state and federal government we need so much of the vaccine because this is the size of the population and how many people are of higher risk.”
Gomer and David Nedved, economic and community development specialist, provided an overview at a March meeting of the Allegany County Board of Commissioners.
Nedved said Allegany County had a 77% completion rate in 2000 followed by a 75% rate in 2010. He said the lower the completion rate, the less funding received in a community.
“We missed out on $24.3 million in funding, based on the 2010 census. So for something that takes 10 minutes, we ask that you take the time and complete the census,” said Nedved.
Gomer said, “For every person who doesn’t complete the census, it is $18,350 that we lose out on in federal fundings. With our community being a poor community, we really don’t have a lot of money coming in, so we are very reliant on those federal and state dollars so we have the nice amenities we want to have in our community.
“The census is once every 10 years, so we need to make sure we capture data on every individual person on where they are now. We need to make sure we have adequate funding over the next 10 years for our community.”
For more information on the census visit My2020census.gov. Individuals can also reply by phone at 1-844-330-2020.
