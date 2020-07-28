CUMBERLAND — City officials are rolling out new arrangements for downtown parking, including access to a newly restored Center City Parking Garage.
Located at the corner of South George and Union streets, the six-level garage has undergone a $150,000 renovation, which includes new signage, ticketing kiosks and boom gates, as well as security cameras.
The upgraded facility will begin operating on Saturday. A ribbon cutting, hosted by Mayor Ray Morriss and members of the City Council, will be conducted Aug. 10 at 10 a.m. in front of the garage.
Built in 1975, the parking garage contains 338 spaces. However, the facility has been underutilized in recent years with officials saying more than half the spaces were vacant each day. Officials are hoping the upgrades and a new rate schedule will increase the garage's usage.
"We've done some work over the years ... we upgraded the electrical system and lighting and make expansion joint repairs and did work on the elevator," said Jeff Rhodes, city administrator. "But this will be the final step to make a restored garage. The idea is to bring it up to date and hopefully it will encourage more people to use it. It also makes it an automated garage, so we don't have to pay for manpower to be there and operate it."
Morriss said, "The garage functions like a modern garage now. We're excited about it. It also lowers the rates for the average permit parking and hopefully makes it more attractive to people that are using our downtown."
Currently, the spaces are leased according to a three-tier payment structure of $90, $75 and $55 per month, depending on the location in the garage.
Under the new plan, Rhodes said the $75 option will be eliminated in favor of a two-tier structure of $80 per month for those accessing the Union Street entrance spaces and $55 for the spaces accessed from the George Street entrance.
"We lowered the rate of the high-end parking in there to try to get more folks to use it," said Rhodes. "We will also continue hourly parking at $1 per hour with a maximum of $8 per day."
Other changes in downtown parking arrangements include a shift in free parking, which will be discontinued at Lot No. 1 across from Atlantic Broadband. However, free spaces will now be available at Lot No. 6 between Pepper's Restaurant Supply and the Howell Sunoco Station, beneath Interstate 68.
"In terms of Lot 1, across from Atlantic Broadband, it runs partially under the interstate as well ... it will revert back to a permit lot," said Rhodes. "We tried to make it a free lot, but it didn't work ... they are not overly desirable because of the interstate. We will change it back to a permit lot and we will lower the rate from $35 per month to $30.
"The new plan will keep some free parking available to those who need it. We shifted where the free parking was (by Atlantic Broadband) to the lot across from Pepper's. Free parking on Mechanic Street by the viaduct has been free for a while and that will continue. It will offer free parking on that end of the downtown area."
Parking rate schedules at the Frederick Street Parking Garage and Lot No. 3 on Greene Street will remain unchanged.
"Lot No. 3, which is on Greene Street between Pharmacare and Cumberland Optical, will remain at $35 per month. Nothing is changing there," said Rhodes.
Improvements at the Center City garage include large circular 3-D signs over South George and Union streets with the universal "P" on a blue background for parking.
City officials invite the public to the ribbon cutting, where social distancing and mask wearing are required.
"We will open the parking garage on Saturday and we're going to give it a week to work any bugs out," Rhodes said. "We will have someone down there for the first week or so, because it will largely be an unmanned garage because of the automated controls we finally have. Then we will hold the ribbon cutting on Aug. 10. The Arts Council, with Julie Westendorff, has helped us make the inside of the garage more attractive. She will join us."
Morris said, "People can come down and learn any of the details about it and how it will function going forward. It is modernization of the parking garage to bring it up to the standards of what a parking facility should be."
