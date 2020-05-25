CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland Historic Cemetery Organization held its annual Memorial Day wreath laying ceremony Sunday afternoon at Allegany County’s first black graveyard, Sumner Cemetery, located on Yale Street.
The event is CHCO’s biggest Memorial Day ceremony and has been held on the Sunday of Memorial Day weekend since 1991.
“We’ve done this for almost 30 years,” said Edward Taylor Jr., CHCO president. “It’s to honor the military dead. That’s what Memorial Day is about.”
The wreath was laid up on the top of the hill where, in 1991, after a fundraising effort, the CHCO erected a three-tiered, one-ton granite monument with a large flagpole on the top. Considered a religious service, the ceremony was free and open to the public to attend.
Christine Peck, Susan Jones, Jacqueline Cooper and others who take care of the cemetery helped to set up decorations for the event. Former Cumberland Mayor and CHCO member Harry Stern presided over the organization’s first Memorial Day ceremony at the monument in 1991.
During efforts to clean and clear growth and brush, the grave sites of six black Union Civil War soldiers were discovered on top of the hill in the cemetery. In 1991, said Taylor, the CHCO funded monuments — the first in Maryland erected for black Civil War soldiers — for the graves of the six black Union Civil War soldiers.
Members of the 30th Regiment of the United States Colored Troops, soldiers who fought in the Wilderness Campaign, are buried at Sumner. They include Abraham Craig, David Kinner, Frank Taylor, Sam Perry, Thomas Lindsey and Tomas Simpson.
“Almost everybody that worked on that project in 1990 has died,” said Taylor.
Sumner Cemetery is owned by Metropolitan AME and McKendree United Methodist Church. About half of the graves in Sumner are unmarked, some with multiple family members buried in them — many are just a depression in the ground.
The cemetery dates back to the 18th century. Sumner Cemetery, named for Charles Sumner, was founded in 1884 when the property was deeded to a small group of men — William H. Campbell, George Jackson and Peter Fagan — who were called the Sons of Sumner.
The land prior to when it was donated in 1884 was owned by the McKaigs, a non-slave owning, pro states’ rights and confederacy family, said Taylor.
The CHCO, established in 1983, is involved in multiple cemeteries in Allegany and Mineral counties, and has constructed almost 1,000 monuments to American soldiers dating back throughout history to the Revolutionary War. The organization adopted Sumner Cemetery in 1990.
For more information on the Cumberland Historic Cemetery Organization and Sumner Cemetery, visit www.chco.info.
