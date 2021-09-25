Happy late September, Potomac Highlands and Western Maryland!
There are times when predictions don’t go just as planned and September’s rainfall prediction for the region is a prime example.
Devastating flooding early in the month from Hurricane Ida edged rainfall for the month above average before Sept. 2. September can be quite a challenge for forecasting tropical cyclone tracks and indeed that was the case.
Now that summer has been extended deep into September with only a few cool, less humid days, including the recent frontal passage, reality will finally settle in and Mother Nature will bring autumn weather. The strongest teleconnection pattern identified for next month is the Pacific-North America Pattern or PNA.
Following the late-September cool spell, temperatures will return above-average for October’s first five to eight days thanks to a developing negative phase of this pattern. For October’s second half, however, a positive phase of this pattern will help develop a strengthening West Coast high pressure that will help dislodge true fall temperatures across the Potomac Highlands and Western Maryland.
The monthly average temperatures across the region range from morning lows in the lower 40s and highs in the middle 60s east of the Allegheny Plateau (or Savage Mountain) to morning temperatures in the upper 30s and high temperatures in the lower 60s in the Alleghenies.
October also brings the season’s first hard freeze (also known as a killing frost) that ends the growing season. Historically, this occurs within October’s first week in Garrett County and the Alleghenies and around Oct. 13 east of the Alleghenies. The killing frost for this fall will occur between Oct. 16 and Oct. 20.
September featured an active month for tropical systems because the Madden-Julian Oscillation, a teleconnection pattern that identifies which part of the world thunderstorms and tropical systems will be the most active, favored the Atlantic basin. Going forward into mid-October as the MJO swings out of the favorable spot for Atlantic tropical development, evidence suggests a quiet start to the month.
Historically, early to mid-October brings a respite from tropical activity, so these two factors are lining up well this year. There will be one to three named storms in October’s second half, but we believe the interior mid-Atlantic will miss out on any storm’s moisture.
So, that poses the question about whether or not rainfall will be above or below average in October. We believe rainfall will fall short of the 3.08 inches that Allegany County normally sees in October and the 3.48 inches that Garrett County normally sees for the year’s 10th month. We believe the majority of October’s rain will occur in the second half of the month.
Mid-to-late fall can bring brush fire potential in the Potomac Highlands and Western Maryland. We believe that threat is low through October thanks to sufficient rainfall leading up to what will likely be a dry month. However, ahead of a gusty cold front expected between Oct. 18 and Oct. 24, very warm temperatures combined with very low relative humidity and strong enough winds could be just enough to heighten the brush fire potential for an afternoon.
So, how about the weather for a few popular outdoor events in October? The Third Annual Fall Arts Walk on Oct. 9 in Frostburg will see cool and dry weather with low humidity! Mother Nature will also cooperate for the Great Allegheny Passage relay starting in Pittsburgh and ending in Cumberland from Oct. 15 to 16. Mild mornings will be followed by warm afternoons both days. Not to be outdone, Mother Nature has a chilly, breezy day planned in the wake of a cold front for the seventeenth annual Hooley Plunge on Oct. 23 at Rocky Gap State Park.
The recent rainfall has lessened the stress on the trees and with cooler temperatures arriving in October, we expect the fall foliage to be fair this year, but not extravagant. Peak fall foliage will occur between Oct. 10-15 in the Alleghenies and Oct. 15-25 east of the Allegheny Plateau.
Enjoy the full transition into fall this month and we’ll be back in late October to provide an overview for November.
Chad Merrill is a Cumberland native and meteorologist who serves as the Hagerstown Town and Country Almanack weather prognosticator and senior meteorologist at Earth Networks in Germantown. Merrill previously was a meteorologist with WDVM (formerly known as NBC25) in Hagerstown and WJAC-TV in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.
