KEYSER, W.Va. — Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft doesn’t expect operational changes as Mineral County Schools shifts its COVID-19 data reporting method to align with new state policy.
Ravenscroft said during a Tuesday Board of Education meeting the change includes reporting the total number of outbreaks, cases and quarantines in schools to the percentage of school population affected.
“I don’t think it will change much about how we operate, because we’re still going to look at how many cases we have in school and see if it would be best for us to close the classroom or the school, if that would be the case,” Ravenscroft said.
While the final reporting guidance hasn’t been issued by the state, Ravenscroft said, once the changes are in place school safety coordinator John Wilson will be tasked with sharing the data with the state on Mondays. Outbreaks will also be defined differently, Ravenscroft said, in accordance with state guidelines.
Mineral County had at least 238 active cases on Wednesday morning, according to state data, and has added 408 new cases in the last week. The county has seen more than 6,600 confirmed and probable cases, and 139 deaths.
