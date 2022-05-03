New police lights

FROSTBURG — A suspect in a deliberately-set fire Monday at the rear of an East Main Street property was taken to UPMC Western Maryland for a medical evaluation, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office.

Officials did not disclose the identify of the suspect of the 3:43 p.m. incident that occurred at the rear of 189 East Main. 

Police said a passerby discovered the fire that was quickly extinguished by the Frostburg Volunteer Fire Department.

Investigators said the fencing was located on the ground in the area of a cement porch and was ignited with use of a lighter. 

Officials said the loss at the property of Leroy J. Pullen was estimated at $200. 

The fire marshal's office said charges are pending in the incident.

