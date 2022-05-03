FROSTBURG — A suspect in a deliberately-set fire Monday at the rear of an East Main Street property was taken to UPMC Western Maryland for a medical evaluation, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office.
Officials did not disclose the identify of the suspect of the 3:43 p.m. incident that occurred at the rear of 189 East Main.
Police said a passerby discovered the fire that was quickly extinguished by the Frostburg Volunteer Fire Department.
Investigators said the fencing was located on the ground in the area of a cement porch and was ignited with use of a lighter.
Officials said the loss at the property of Leroy J. Pullen was estimated at $200.
The fire marshal's office said charges are pending in the incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.