Cumberland, MD (21502)

Today

Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 59F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 59F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch.