CUMBERLAND — The driver of a charter bus transporting high school students after a football game in Morgantown, West Virginia, was arrested for suspected drunken driving early Saturday after the bus stopped at an Ali Ghan Road business, according to the Cumberland Police Department.
James Blair Currie, 64, of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, was charged with driving under the influence, driving under the influence while transporting minors, negligent driving and related offenses.
Currie was issued citations and released at the scene.
Students on board the bus were transferred to a second charter bus that had also taken students to and from the football game between Hedgesville and Morgantown high schools.
Coaches involved in the transport called police after they observed the bus being operated at an excessive speed and in an erratic manner during travel on Interstate 68 in Allegany County, police said.
The incident prompted Facebook posts by Hedgesville High School principal Ron Lyons about the incident, including gratitude to police for bringing the matter to a safe conclusion.
Lyons said in the social media messages that the students returned home by 5 a.m. Saturday.
